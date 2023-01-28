WiFi 6E coming to only iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max models! Here's what this 'Apple' leak says

According to a leaked Apple's internal document, WiFi 6E will be coming only to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Earlier several analysts, leaks and reports claimed that Apple iPhone 15 series will likely be getting WiFi 6E support. However, now it is being claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will only be equipped with WiFi 6E. Notably, Apple is expected to launch 4 models under iPhone 15 series in September 2023. According to a leaked internal document by Apple, iPhone 15 Pro models will adopt WiFi 6E.

"Sourced from researcher and Apple leaker Unknownz21 (@URedditor), the document features diagrams of the iPhone 15's antenna architecture. D8x refers to the iPhone 15 Pro models, and the information indicates that the faster WiFi 6E specification will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max," a report by MacRumors said.

The standard iPhone 15 models, labeled as D3y, will continue to use WiFi 6 rather than WiFi 6E, the report further added. Unknownz21 told MacRumors that the diagram is "only the tip of the iceberg" and that additional leaks on the iPhone 15 series, including full images, will be coming ahead of when the iPhone 15 models are scheduled to move into the EVT (engineering validation test) stage in March.

Documents that he has obtained also confirm that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature faster 3nm A17 chips and solid-state volume and power buttons. While the iPhone 15 models will continue to use A16 chips.

Notably, Apple has been providing WiFI 6E support to its other devices like MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) and MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023); Mac mini (2023); iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 12.9 inch (6th generation). According to Apple's support page, WiFi 6E uses the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections on supported devices.

You will have to connect your device to a WiFi 6E router to avail the benefits of the same. "To create a WiFi 6E network, you need a WiFi router or access point that supports WiFi 6E and has its 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands also enabled, preferably using a single network name (SSID) across all bands," Apple's Support page stated.