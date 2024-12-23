Will iPhone users be able to use AirDrop to transfer files to Android? Here’s what the EU wants

The EU wantsApple to make yet another major change. This involves potentially opening up features like AirDrop and AirPlay for non-Apple devices.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 23 2024, 17:38 IST
Will iPhone users be able to use AirDrop to transfer files to Android? Here’s what the EU wants
EU wants Apple to open up AirDrop. (Shaurya Sharma / HT Tech)

The European Union (EU) has been urging Apple to start offering a more streamlined and open approach towards integrating their ecosystems to work better with Android. We have already seen the EU force Apple to adopt USB-C for iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 15 series. More recently, Apple has also opened up its iOS system for third-party app stores. Several new app stores have emerged, and users in the EU can now install apps from these platforms as part of the Digital Markets Act. However, the EU could now compel Apple to make yet another major change. This involves potentially opening up features like AirDrop and AirPlay for non-Apple devices.

What does the EU want from Apple?

As spotted by The Verge, the EU wants better interoperability with third-party systems. This includes changes to features for data transfer, device setup and configuration, iOS notifications, background execution, and automatic audio switching.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The most notable potential change involves AirDrop, a key feature for Apple devices that allows secure, wireless file transfers between iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. The EU may require Apple to open up the AirDrop API. Simply put, this could mean enabling file transfers between iOS and Android devices in the future.

Other features are also expected to be opened up. The EU has stated that Apple should provide effective interoperability for AirPlay as well, allowing third-party devices to utilise the feature for streaming and sharing content.

Apple has demonstrated flexibility so far, which is encouraging. The company has already complied with EU regulations by adopting USB-C, embracing RCS messaging, and making other adjustments. 

Also Read: Google Willow: How the tech giant made quantum leap in computing

What would AirDrop on Android mean for users?

What would AirDrop on Android mean for users? Well, for starters, if you think about it, Android users would be quite happy because they often miss out on wireless file transfer from people they know who have Apple devices. This would allow people to not feel left out while also increasing convenience.

However, it could certainly lessen the sense of exclusivity that one feels with Apple devices, and Apple would certainly be worried about this.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 17:38 IST
