With iPhone 15 launch, Apple can surpass Samsung to lead the global smartphone market: Report

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 16:19 IST
Apple may take over Samsung in terms of smartphone production with the launch of the iPhone 15 series. (HT Tech)
Over the years, Samsung has held its place as the market leader for smartphone units produced and shipped, but its position might be under threat. Samsung leads the line for the highest number of units produced owing to its large range of smartphones and its capabilities. But now, tides are about to be turned. A new report by TrendForce has mentioned that Apple might surpass Samsung in terms of smartphone units produced in a quarter, with the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Know what the data says.

Can Apple take over Samsung?

Apple sales have only increased over the years, and even after largely operating in the premium smartphone segment, its cost does not seem to affect buyers. With some major upgrades expected with the iPhone 15 series, there is a higher confidence among consumers. Recently, we shared a report on the most shipped smartphones and Apple iPhones topped the chart which clearly shows that the company has maintained its status of shipping most units.

According to a report by TrendForce, Samsung has produced over 53.9 million units in Q2 2023, however, its flagship products seem to face a downturn. Whereas, Apple is just behind Samsung with 42 million units in the same period. The report also predicts that Apple may overtake Samsung and set a whole new record in the global market share. TrendForce said, “Should the iPhone 15 series outperform market expectations, Apple stands a good chance of ousting Samsung from its long-held position as the global market leader."

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It is also being said that 2023 has seen a downfall in the smartphone market and the year may experience the lowest smartphone shipments of all time. The reason behind this is the economic conditions of countries which is also affecting companies in terms of production.

While companies facing a decline in sales and production, Apple still seems to be doing better and has experienced fewer effects as the company is still gaining market share, as per the report.

Now it's a matter of time before Apple launches its new iPhone 15 series in which the Pro models are expected to see a price increase this year. It will be insightful to see how the second half of the year goes.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 15:22 IST
