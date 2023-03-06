    Trending News

    Women's Day 2023: 5 best gifts for the lady in your life- Apple Watch 7, Galaxy S23, more

    From smartwatches like Apple Watch 7 to smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S23- there is every type of gadget out there that will undoubtedly make the woman in your life happy.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 15:14 IST
    Women’s Day Gift Ideas: iPhone 13, AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, more
    iPhone 13
    1/6 iPhone 13: After the launch of the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. What does it offer? The power of A15 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP camera performance, and long battery life. It is currently priced at Rs. 61999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple AirPods Pro: It is a great tech gift option this International Women's Day. Apple also offers an engraving option, which gives these AirPods a personalized touch. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 26900. (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: A smartwatch is a great gift for women who are always on the go. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers amazing features, including a period tracker and continuous SPO2 sleep measures, and a lot more. It is priced at Rs. 34999. (Amazon)
    image caption
    4/6 PLAYFIT SLIM2C: Looking for an affordable smartwatch? Check this PLAYFIT SLIM2C priced at just Rs. 3999. It comes as a Bluetooth-based CALLING smartwatch with a 1.3-inch circular dial with 500 nits brightness.  (www.theworldofplay.com)
    image caption
    5/6 Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera: It can help you capture your loved ones’ happy moments in more detail. Use a close-up lens at a distance of 35–50 cm to produce a perfect shot. It is priced at Rs. 7696.  (Fujifilm)
    image caption
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S22: The list doesn't end here! If you are looking for an Android flagship smartphone, then Samsung's last year flagship is now available at just Rs. 52989 on Flipkart. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a 50MP+10MP+12MP camera setup. (HT Tech)
    Women's Day
    View all Images
    Here are some of the best gifting ideas to give to the lady in your life. (HT Tech/Flipkart)

    International Women's Day will be celebrated alongside Holi, the festival of colours, on Wednesday, March 8. If you are thinking about ways to show your appreciation for the woman in your life, here are some of the great tech gifts worth considering. The world of digital gadgets is full of intriguing possibilities ideal for women of various ages and interests, from smartwatches to smartphones. There is a gadget out there that will undoubtedly make them happy. To choose the ideal gadget, let's have a look at the list below:

    1. Apple Watch 7 worth Rs. 50900: This is the first Apple watch to have an IP6X dust resistance classification and a WR50 water resistance rating. It has an always-on retina display. Additionally, it has two new watch faces and a user interface that is enhanced for the larger display, ensuring better readability and usability. The watch is available on Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09HHH56YN

    2. Samsung Galaxy S23 priced at Rs. 79999: The recently launched device gets a 6.1 inch full HD+ Display and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 10MP + 12MP) along with a front camera of 12MP. It also houses a 3900mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S23 can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung Store and more.

    B0BT9DVZLZ

    3. Philips all-in-one trimmer 7000 Series worth Rs. 4295: This is a great styling tool for the face, hair and body. It has 14 tools to craft your unique style from head to toe. The product can be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart.

    4. Oppo Enco Air 3 priced at Rs. 2999: The Enco Air 3 can be your new go-to audio companion. It comes with an all-new transparent lid design, packs 13.4mm drivers, and lasts up to 6 hours on a single charge of the earbuds. The TWS comes in with a low latency rate of 97ms in dedicated game mode. It can be ordered online from Amazon and Flipkart.

    B0BSFVH6LS
    B0BJL8H3QY

    5. Google Pixel 7 priced at Rs. 59999: If the lady loves getting clicked and capturing pictures, a good camera phone is what you can think of gifting her. The phone gets a 6.3 inch full HD+ display, dual rear camera setup of 50MP and 12MP, along with a 10.8MP selfie camera. The phone runs on Google Tensor G2 chipset and houses a 4270mAh battery.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 14:36 IST
