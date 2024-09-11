 World’s first triple-screen foldable phone, Huawei Mate XT launched- All details | Mobile News

World’s first triple-screen foldable phone, Huawei Mate XT launched- All details

Huawei Mate XT launched in China at a whopping price of 19,999 yuan which is approximately $2809 in the US currency.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Sep 11 2024
World’s first triple-screen foldable phone, Huawei Mate XT launched- All details
Know about the World’s first triple-screen foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate XT. (REUTERS)

Huawei Mate XT, the first triple-screen foldable smartphone launched in China. Over the past few days, the company has been teasing the product by sharing images and videos of the smartphone. Now, it's officially available in the Chinese market. The Huawei Mate XT not only has triple screens but it also has a dual hinge, enabling the smartphone to fold in two ways. As of now, we have only seen clamshell and bookstyle foldable devices, now Huawei has made history by launching the Mate XT in the foldable market.

Huawei Mate XT specifications and features

The Huawei Mate XT features a 6.4-inch FHD+ cover display, a 7.9-inch display with 2K resolution, and a 10.2-inch OLED display when completely unfolded. Surprisingly, the tri-fold is only 12.8mm thick when folded. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick. Reportedly, the display is built with multi-directional bending flexible materials which enable the device to reduce compression and tension while folding the smartphones. The smartphone is protected with non-Newtonian fluid and the largest UTG glass, making the device impact-resistant. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Huawei Mate XT is powered by the  Kirin 9010 5G chip paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It is backed by a 5600mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging along with 50W wireless charging. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS,  a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens that offers 5.5x optical zoom. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera. 

Huawei Mate XT price and availability

The Huawei Mate XT's global availability is not confirmed, however, the tri-fold will be available for sale in China with a starting price of 19,999 yuan ($2809, or Rs.236132). With the box, users will get the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 earbuds, a 66W charger, and an 88W car charger. Apart from these, the company is also offering a split keyboard which can be bought separately. In China, the sale will go live from September 20, 2024. 

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 11:33 IST
