WOW deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 26999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE receives a hefty discount on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 13:59 IST
Sale on smartphones under 60000: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 7, more
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: This premium iPhone is now way more affordable than before! Flipkart sale is offering flat Rs. 10901  off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 58999 against the listed price of Rs. 69000. Plus, you can also find several bank offers and exchange deal of up to Rs. 26250.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
2/5 Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 price finds its lowest level during this Amazon sale! According to Amazon's listing, the Google Pixel 7 5G is fully priced at Rs. 59990, but it can be purchased with a big discount for Rs. 44449.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This is a deal that offers a premium experience at an affordable price point. It is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart, a substantial discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank offers of Rs. 2,000 and exchange offers of up to Rs. 27250. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 9 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- powered iQOO 9 Pro is now available at Rs. 44990 with a massive 40% discount on Amazon. You can also find Rs. 1250 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 21600 off while exchanging your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The latest A-series phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. You can also get Rs. 3000 off via bank offers. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and sports a 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup. (Priya / HT Tech)
Know how you can save more on this Amazon deal.
View all Images
Know how you can save more on this Amazon deal. (Samsung)

If you are looking to buy a premium smartphone, then this Amazon deal is for you. Amazon is offering a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Before you proceed to know more about the deal know why you should buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

B08VB57558-1

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The product is available in five different colours such as Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White.

Amazon is offering a huge discount on this Samsung smartphone. Check out the below mentioned ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Discount

Amazon is offering a whopping 64 percent discount on the smartphone making its price fall to Rs. 26999. The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB+128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999.

Exchange Discount:

You can also trade your old phone and get up to 25,300 off, depending on the phone you are trading in.

Bank Offers:

There are several banks offers we are enlisting few of them here for you:

1. Flat Rs.2000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000.

2. 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000.

3. 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on Kotak Bank Credit Card Non EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000.

There are more options you can check on the Amazon site itself.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 13:58 IST
Home Mobile News WOW deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 26999
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets