WOW deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 26999

If you are looking to buy a premium smartphone, then this Amazon deal is for you. Amazon is offering a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Before you proceed to know more about the deal know why you should buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. The product is available in five different colours such as Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White.

Amazon is offering a huge discount on this Samsung smartphone. Check out the below mentioned ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Discount

Amazon is offering a whopping 64 percent discount on the smartphone making its price fall to Rs. 26999. The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB+128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999.

Exchange Discount:

You can also trade your old phone and get up to 25,300 off, depending on the phone you are trading in.

Bank Offers:

There are several banks offers we are enlisting few of them here for you:

1. Flat Rs.2000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000.

2. 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000.

3. 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 750 on Kotak Bank Credit Card Non EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000.

There are more options you can check on the Amazon site itself.