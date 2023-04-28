WOW deal! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut to just Rs. 28749; SAVE Rs. 46250

Experience a premium smartphone for the price of a budget phone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE lets you take it home for just Rs. 28749.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 17:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched: Know price, variants, specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Price- As an introductory offer, 8+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be availed at Rs. 49999 and 8+256GB variant at Rs. 53999, including Rs. 5000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards.
1/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Price- As an introductory offer, 8+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be availed at Rs. 49999 and 8+256GB variant at Rs. 53999, including Rs. 5000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Availability- Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting January 11, 2022 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores. Also All offers will be valid between January 11 and January 17, 2022.
2/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Availability- Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting January 11, 2022 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores. Also All offers will be valid between January 11 and January 17, 2022. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
3/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Camera- The smartphone sports triple camera set-up on the rear including 12MP (UW) + 12MP (W) + 8MP (Tele) camera. The phone also features 32MP front camera. The pro-grade camera system comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode and 30X Space Zoom. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
4/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Display- The smartphone features 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI based blue light control. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
5/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Processor- The phone is powered by 5nm Exynos 2100 Processor and 4500mAh battery. Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
6/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: IP68 Rating- The phone is dust and water resistant and has got the IP68 rating. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
7/7 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Design- The fan-made Galaxy S21 FE 5G continues the legacy of Galaxy S21 with a premium and signature design. The smartphone will be available in four colours – including Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite. It also features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body. (Amritanshu Mukherjee/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Amazon is offering a stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut. Check the details. (HT Tech)

Numerous individuals aspire to use a premium smartphone, but the expense can frequently be a major hindrance. Nevertheless, a remarkable chance has emerged to acquire a state-of-the-art Samsung smartphone at an exceptionally reasonable cost. Currently, on Flipkart, you can take advantage of a remarkable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut deal going on which slashes its retail price from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 28749, including exchange offer. If this deal has piqued your interest, check details below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut on Flipkart

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 74999. But to your great luck, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this offer, you get a flat 26 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 20000 off on the Samsung smartphone. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 54999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

Flipkart also has a cool exchange offer of up to Rs. 26250 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you will require an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE home for just Rs. 28749. This way you can save a total of Rs. 46250 on the smartphone.

All you need to do is visit either the website or the mobile application of Flipkart and search for the phone and select the color and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on buy with exchange and provide the essential details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount.

