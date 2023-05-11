WOW! iPhone 11 price falls to 11749 from 40999 on Flipkart; Conditions apply

Flipkart sale has been one of those destinations for smartphone buyers who wanted to get a massive discount on premium smartphones. But if you have missed this golden opportunity then know there is still a slim chance to nab one of those money-saving deals. It is iPhone 11! The iPhone 11, introduced in 2019, stands out as an affordable choice among iPhones, providing excellent value for your money. If you seek a smartphone that delivers solid performance without a hefty price tag, the iPhone 11 emerges as one of the top contenders in the market.

Interestingly, you can get it for under Rs. 15000. Don't fret! Here is everything that you need to know about this iPhone 11 deal.

iPhone 11 Price cut

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 as per Flipkart's price listing. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 14249 on Flipkart. First of all, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs. 2901 to make it available for Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform. Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing of exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

Bank offers: You can also avail of bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get Rs. 1250 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs. 15000 and above. This will bring down the price to Rs. 39749.

Exchange offer: On top of that, if you have an old smartphone, then you will be eligible to get an additional Rs. 28000 discount on trading it in. This will drop the price as low as Rs. 11749, along with exchange discounts. However, you should keep in mind that the discount may vary depending on the smartphone mode, brand, and storage variant that you are exchanging. Also, ensure to check if the exchange offer is available in your city or not by entering the Pin code of your area.