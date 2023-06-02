WWDC 2023: iPhone 15 could get these amazing iOS 17 features

With WWDC 2023 approaching fast, it is expected that Apple will introduce several iOS 17 features that will transform the user experience on the upcoming iPhone 15. Check all the features that are likely to be rolled out.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 18:53 IST
iOS 17 biggest iOS update yet?
Are you ready for some exciting news? Apple's iOS 17 update is creating quite a buzz among iPhone users, and it's expected to be one of the biggest updates in recent times.
iOS 17
WWDC 2023: Know iOS 17 features that are coming to iPhone 15.
iOS 17
Watch Video
WWDC 2023: Know iOS 17 features that are coming to iPhone 15.

Apple has two highly-anticipated events this year in the form of WWDC 2023 in June and the iPhone 15 launch event in the Fall. While WWDC 2023 will showcase the latest Apple updates including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and more, the Fall event will see the launch of new iPhone models. Going by the trend of previous years, iOS 17 will only be released to the public when iPhone 15 launches and it will bring a lot of new features for users to try. Ahead of the official reveal of iOS 17 on June 5, we have rounded up the features that could be coming to iPhone 15 when it launches in the Fall.

iOS 17 update: These features could be on your iPhone 15

1. Accessibility features: Apple recently revealed a range of accessibility features that will be added in the iOS 17 update that focuses on improving cognitive, vision, and speech accessibility. Some of the features revealed include Live Speech, Personal Voice, Point and Speak in Magnifier, and more. With Live Speech on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, users can type what they want to say to have it be spoken out loud during phone and FaceTime calls as well as in-person conversations. Personal Voice will allow users to create a Personal Voice by reading along with a randomized set of text prompts to record 15 minutes of audio on the iPhone 15.

2. Apple Music overhaul: Apple Music could get an overhaul with some of the biggest changes coming to Apple's music app. The iOS 17 update could reduce the on-screen text, in favour of graphics and images. Moreover, it could also allow users to view lyrics on the lock screen directly. This information comes from a report first spotted by 9to5Mac on the Chinese platform Weibo.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Maps Live Activity: Apple will bring this big change to the iPhone 15's Lock Screen while introducing the Maps Live Activity in the forthcoming iOS 17 update, according to a 9to5Mac report which quoted leaker @analyst941's tweet. With the new Lock Screen live activity feature, iPhone users will now have the ability to minimize the Apple Maps display to the size of the music player widget.

3. Lock screen changes: iOS 17 could bring more lock screen changes. Apple introduced new ways of customizing the iPhone's lock screen with iOS 16 and iOS 17 could improve upon that by adding options for emojis, fonts, and ‘other functions'. Additionally, the report states that Apple could also allow users to share lock screen designs, similar to sharing watch faces in Apple Watches.

4. Control Center: The report also states that changes to Control Center could arrive with iOS 17. This goes along with a previous report which claimed that Apple could bring ‘radical changes' to the iPhone 15's Control Center.

5. Changes to Flashlight, App Library: Finally, the last of the notable changes could be introduced to the flashlight app with more fine-grained and ‘step-less' controls for brightness. Moreover, Apple could bring support for custom categories and other organization features in the App Library.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 18:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets