WWDC 2023: Will iOS 17 bring something exciting for iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 2?

The WWDC 2023 has captured the attention of all iPhone users and Apple enthusiasts alike, for the iOS 17 is expected to be unveiled during the keynote session of the event and it will impact hundreds of millions of iPhones. Just three months ago, all rumors stated that the next major operating system update for iPhones will not bring any new features, but recent reports have given us enough reasons to be excited about IT. It turns out that Apple may bring some important upgrades and new features with this update. But, how much of it will trickle down to the midrange iPhones, the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3. Let us take a look.

Will iOS 17 support iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3?

Yes, the best news is that as per the latest rumors, both iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 will support iOS 17.

iOS 17 features that won't come to iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3

First thing to be noted is that the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 both have liquid retina display, which is an LCD display. What that means is that these phones do not support always-on display. So, they will not be getting any of the always-on display features coming with the iOS 17 update. Notably, iOS 17 is expected to introduce a smart home display feature and always-on display customization for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the only two devices at present that support it.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

But there is no need to be upset as the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 are expected to get a bunch of new iOS 17 features. What are they? Find them below. But do note, these are based on leaks and rumors, so make sure to take this information with a pinch of salt.

iOS 17 features for iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3

Control Center redesign: The Control Center on iOS has remained largely unchanged since the introduction of the iPhone X and iOS 11. Rumors suggest that Apple is planning significant updates to the Control Center for iOS 17.

Journaling app: iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface.

Updates in Find My and Wallet app: The Find My app and the Wallet app will get major updates with iOS 17. These will include some user interface tweaks and enhancements.

iPhone to speak in your voice! iOS 17 will also bring a 'Personal Voice' feature for those who may have lost the ability to speak. This will help iPhone to clone the voice within 15 minutes.

Point and speak feature: Apple is also said to introduce Point and Speak in Magnifier which makes it easier for visually challenged persons to interact with physical tools.

Siri updates: Some earlier leaks suggested that Siri is set to relocate from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. Moreover, activating the personal assistant on an iPhone might only require users to say just "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri."

Sideloading of apps: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that iOS 17 is also expected to permit alternative app stores on the iPhone in Europe, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act.