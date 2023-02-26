Xiaomi 13 Pro launch today: Know expected features; how to watch live stream here

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The launch event of the smartphone will be live streamed on Xiaomi's official website mi.com and even on the social media handles of the company like on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook from 8:30 PM onwards. Notably, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has already been launched in China and is expected to hit the Indian market with similar specifications.

The event has already been listed on the social media platforms and by clicking the "Notify me" button, you can receive automatic reminders before the event starts on February 26, 2023. Informing about the same Xiaomi India tweeted, "The most awaited launch of the year is just a few hours away & this is how you can watch the #Xiaomi13Pro Global-India launch event | Today, 8:30pm onwards.

if you are as excited as we are!"

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. Xiaomi has partnered with Leica to enhance the imaging performance using their branded lens. "With the legacy of the Leica Professional Optical Lens System and the evolved imagery technology coming together - #Xiaomi13Pro is here to set a new benchmark for the futuristic pro camera experience," another tweet by the company read.

Xiaomi is also expected to announce a surprise product- the Xiaomi 13 Lite, at the event, according to a report by Live Mint. According to rumors, the phone may feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel. Xiaomi can also introduce new earbuds or a smartwatch during the event.

The price of the Xiaomi 13 Pro has not yet been disclosed officially, but it is expected to be a high end model.