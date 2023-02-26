    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Xiaomi 13 Pro launch today: Know expected features; how to watch live stream here

    Xiaomi 13 Pro will be launched today, February 26 at 8:30 PM. Know how you can watch the event live here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 14:42 IST
    Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e launch soon: Know price, design, display, more
    Vivo V27 series
    1/5 Vivo V27 series design: The series will feature a colour-changing back design that was introduced with the company's V23 series. The devices are claimed to be sleek and elegant too. "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series," the company tweeted. Meanwhile, "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series", another tweet read. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    2/5 Vivo V27 series display: The devices have been given a 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. "A design marvel from all corners. Own the spotlight with an immersive 120Hz 3D Curved Display and Ultra slim design of the all new Vivo V27 Series," Vivo India tweeted. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    3/5 Vivo V27 series chipset: The Vivo V27 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200, while the Pro variant may come packed with the Dimensity 8200 chipset. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    4/5 Vivo V27 series battery: As per the reports, the series is expected to get a 4500 mAh battery and will support fast charging of 67 W. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    5/5 Vivo V27 Series price: The official price of the devices are not yet known. However, according to leaks and reports, the series may have a starting price of Rs. 30000. (Vivo Twitter)
    Xiaomi 13 Pro
    View all Images
    Here is all you need to know about the Xiaomi 13 Pro launch. (Xiaomi Twitter)

    Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The launch event of the smartphone will be live streamed on Xiaomi's official website mi.com and even on the social media handles of the company like on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook from 8:30 PM onwards. Notably, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has already been launched in China and is expected to hit the Indian market with similar specifications.

    The event has already been listed on the social media platforms and by clicking the "Notify me" button, you can receive automatic reminders before the event starts on February 26, 2023. Informing about the same Xiaomi India tweeted, "The most awaited launch of the year is just a few hours away & this is how you can watch the #Xiaomi13Pro Global-India launch event | Today, 8:30pm onwards.

    YT: http://bit.ly/Xiaomi13SeriesGlobalYT

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    FB: http://bit.ly/Xiaomi13SeriesGlobalFB

    TW: http://bit.ly/Xiaomi13SeriesGlobalTW

    if you are as excited as we are!"

    Xiaomi 13 Pro

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. Xiaomi has partnered with Leica to enhance the imaging performance using their branded lens. “With the legahe company is expected to introduce new earbuds or a smartwatch during the event.cy of the Leica Professional Optical Lens System and the evolved imagery technology coming together - #Xiaomi13Pro is here to set a new benchmark for the futuristic pro camera experience,” another tweet by the company read.

    Xiaomi is also expected to announce a surprise product- the Xiaomi 13 Lite, at the event, according to a report by Live Mint. According to rumors, the phone may feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel. Xiaomi can also introduce new earbuds or a smartwatch during the event.

    The price of the Xiaomi 13 Pro has not yet been disclosed officially, but it is expected to be a high end model.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Feb, 14:42 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Xiaomi 13 Pro launch today: Know expected features; how to watch live stream here
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new