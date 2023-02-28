Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India! Gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; Check price, specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled globally on February 26, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The smartphone was launched in China last year with some minor changes and today, its official price in India has also been announced. The latest Xiaomi flagship gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP primary camera with Leica optics and a 120W fast charging capabilities. The date for sale of the smartphone has also been announced and it will soon be available for purchase. Check its price, availability and specifications below.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price and availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in a single 12GB and 256GB internal storage variant and has been priced at Rs. 79999. The smartphone goes on sale starting March 10, however, there is a special early access sale on March 6 at 12PM IST on mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studios. Coming to introductory offers, ICICI bank card holders will get an instant discount of Rs. 10000. Xiaomi is also offering ₹8000 as exchange offer on non-Xiaomi devices and ₹12000 on Redmi and Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Cameras are a big highlight of the smartphone. It features a triple rear camera setup with Leica optics. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charge support.