    Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India! Gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; Check price, specifications

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro has officially launched in India. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 120W fast charging capabilities and 50MP primary camera with Leica optics. Check its price and detailed specifications.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 19:21 IST
    iQOO 11, Xiaomi 13 to Infinix Hot 20, top phones launching this week
    Xiaomi 13 Series (Dec 1) – The upcoming Xiaomi 13 series consists of two models –Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi boss Lei Jun revealed an official render of the Xiaomi 13 which is expected to feature a flat OLED display with 1.61mm thick bezels. Other expected features include IP68 water and dust resistance and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor.
    1/5 Xiaomi 13 Series (Dec 1) – The upcoming Xiaomi 13 series consists of two models –Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi boss Lei Jun revealed an official render of the Xiaomi 13 which is expected to feature a flat OLED display with 1.61mm thick bezels. Other expected features include IP68 water and dust resistance and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor.
    2/5 The Xiaomi 13 is likely to feature a 6.2-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly have a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX8 sensor. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. (Xiaomi)
    3/5 Infinix Hot 20 5G (Dec 1) - Infinix is all set to launch its latest 5G smartphone on December 1. According to GSMArena, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.6-inch display, 120 Hz refresh rate, Android 12 and 5G capabilities. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 12000. (Infinix)
    4/5 iQOO 11 5G (Dec 2) - iQOO is also set to introduce a couple of new smartphones, including iQOO 11 5G, according to 91mobiles.The phone will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an ultra-high refresh rate of 144 Hz. It is expected to get great cameras as well with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP macro camera, as well as a 16MP selfie camera. (iQOO)
    5/5 iQOO Neo 7 SE (Dec 2) - Another addition from iQOO, the iQOO Neo 7 SE is expected to offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will reportedly feature a 64MP primary camera on the back, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro camera. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. (iQOO)
    Know all about the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone launch in India. (Xiaomi China )

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled globally on February 26, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The smartphone was launched in China last year with some minor changes and today, its official price in India has also been announced. The latest Xiaomi flagship gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP primary camera with Leica optics and a 120W fast charging capabilities. The date for sale of the smartphone has also been announced and it will soon be available for purchase. Check its price, availability and specifications below.

    Xiaomi 13 Pro price and availability

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in a single 12GB and 256GB internal storage variant and has been priced at Rs. 79999. The smartphone goes on sale starting March 10, however, there is a special early access sale on March 6 at 12PM IST on mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studios. Coming to introductory offers, ICICI bank card holders will get an instant discount of Rs. 10000. Xiaomi is also offering 8000 as exchange offer on non-Xiaomi devices and 12000 on Redmi and Xiaomi phones.

    Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

    Cameras are a big highlight of the smartphone. It features a triple rear camera setup with Leica optics. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera.

    The smartphone is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charge support.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 19:21 IST
    Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India! Gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; Check price, specifications
