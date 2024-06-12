Xiaomi has finally unveiled its new Civi-series smartphone in India with powerful camera specifications. The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with the company's flagship Xiaomi 14 series that focuses on camera performance. The smartphone is the second smartphone in India to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Therefore, Xiaomi 14 Civi not only focuses on the camera but also prioritises the smartphone's overall performance. Know more about Xiaomi 14 Civi.

Also read: Xiaomi 15 Pro camera specifications revealed

More about Xiaomi Civi 2S Xiaomi Civi 2S 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.68 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Xiaomi 14 Civi specs

The Xiaomi 14 Civi features a 6.55-inch quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. Additionally, the smartphone is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring safeguard from major physical damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC which provides a similar performance as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that powers the Xiaomi 14. For storage, the Xiaomi 14 Civi offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Xiaomi Mix Flip spotted on IMEI website

For photography, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is co-engineered with Leica and features a triple rear camera system that consists of a 50MP Leica Summilux primary camera with 25mm cinematic HDR, a 50MP Leica portrait telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP Leica ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP dual camera setup which is also powered by artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, that claim to enhance your selfies. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging. It runs on HyperOS based on Android 14.

Xiaomi 14 Civi price and availability in India

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will be available in three colour options: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black. The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes at a starting price of Rs.42999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will be available to purchase on Flipkart, Xiaomi's official website, and other retail stores. Furthermore, buyers can also avail of Rs.3000 bank and exchange offer. The pre-order for the Xiaomi 14 Civi will start today and the official sale will go live on June 20, 2024.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!