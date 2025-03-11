Xiaomi 15, 15 Ultra launching in India Today: Key features, what to expect and how to watch event live

The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphones are making their official debut in India today. Following their global release before MWC 2025, these models are now arriving in the Indian market, while the Xiaomi 15 Pro remains exclusive to China.

The Xiaomi 15 series boasts advanced specifications, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, LTPO OLED displays, large batteries with fast charging, advanced triple camera systems co-developed with Leica, and the new HyperOS 2.0 software.

More about Xiaomi 15 Ultra Xiaomi 15 Ultra 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.73 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: Google Pixel 9a launch date, renders, and more tipped: Here's what we expect to launch

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

How to Watch the Xiaomi 15 Launch Livestream

The launch event for the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra will take place at 12 PM IST today. Interested viewers can watch the livestream on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Key Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It includes a dual-channel cooling system to maintain performance under heavy use. A standout feature is Xiaomi Star Communication, which enables two-way calling over distances up to 7 km, even without network coverage.

Also read: iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10x, Z10 battery, display and chipset details tipped online- All details

The device features a 6.73-inch 2K TCL C9 OLED LTPO display, which supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. With a peak brightness of 3200 nits and a dynamic refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz, the display also includes 1920Hz PWM dimming for enhanced viewing comfort.

On the photography front, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra includes a 50MP Leica main camera with a 1-inch sensor, offering a 14EV dynamic range and optical image stabilization. The camera setup also features a 50MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 4.3x optical zoom. Additionally, the lens supports movie-grade video recording with ACES LOG.

Also read: iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10x, Z10 battery, display and chipset details tipped online- All details

The device is protected by Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 and houses a 5410mAh battery, supporting 90W wired fast charging, 80W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15: Key Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 also comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS storage. Its battery integrates Silicon-Carbon technology to provide long-lasting performance, with multiple charging options, including magnetic wireless charging at 30W.

The 6.36-inch flat display supports an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and delivers 3200 nits peak brightness. In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi 15 features a Leica-branded triple-camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The device is built to withstand dust and water with its IP68 rating, and its front is protected by Dragon Crystal glass, which offers greater durability than Gorilla Glass Victus.