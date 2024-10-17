 Xiaomi 15 key specs tipped online: 50MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite and 5,500mAh battery and more | Mobile News

Xiaomi 15 key specs tipped online: 50MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite and 5,500mAh battery and more

Xiaomi 15's key specifications have leaked online, revealing details about its cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 5,500mAh battery, and potential upgrades ahead of its launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2024, 19:24 IST
Xiaomi 15
Xiaomi 15 key specifications and features leaked online ahead of the official release. (unsplash)

The specifications for Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 15, have surfaced online, hinting at key features ahead of its rumoured October launch. This smartphone will be part of Xiaomi's flagship lineup and is likely to include a Pro variant. While earlier leaks provided some details, the latest information offers a clearer picture of what to expect from this new release.

Xiaomi 15 key Specifications Leaked Online

According to a leak from Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi 15 will come with a 6.36-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Xiaomi 14. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is set to be the company's flagship processor launching later this month. Unlike its predecessor, which featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, this upcoming model might drop the "Gen" naming convention in favour of the "Elite" branding. Camera-wise, the Xiaomi 15 is expected to include a 50MP OV50H primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3.2x telephoto camera. Like its previous models, this phone will use Leica optics to enhance image quality.

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip 5G with 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display launched in India: Check price, features and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi 15: Battery and Other Key Upgrades (Leaked)

The device is expected to be powered by a 5,500mAh battery, with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. On the software side, the Xiaomi 15 is likely to run on HyperOS 2.0, which will be layered over Android 15. It is also expected to carry an IP68 rating, offering protection against dust and water.

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip review: Offers style, substance and function at a great price

These leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 15 will feature notable upgrades in its processor, camera, and battery compared to previous models. While the phone's design hasn't been confirmed, leaked renders of the Xiaomi 15 Pro offer some clues, showing similarities to the Xiaomi 14 Pro. These include flat edges and a square camera module, with the main difference being the repositioning of the flash outside the sensors.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why it may be a big deal for Apple

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro in China first, with other markets, including India, to follow. However, the official launch date has not yet been confirmed.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 19:24 IST
