Xiaomi 15 now available for purchase in India: Check sale offers, price, availability and more

The Xiaomi 15 is now available for purchase in India. After its unveiling alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in March, the standard Xiaomi 15 was recently made available for pre-order. Now, it can be bought directly from Xiaomi's website, Amazon, and other retailers.

Xiaomi 15: Pricing and Availability in India

The Xiaomi 15 is available for purchase through Xiaomi's official website, Amazon, and other authorised retailers. The starting price for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is set at Rs. 64,999. The smartphone is offered in Black, Green, and White colours.

Customers using ICICI Bank credit cards can avail of an instant Rs. 5,000 discount on their purchase. This discount is also available through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for transactions made on Amazon India.

Xiaomi 15: Specifications and Features

This device features the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, offering high performance and power efficiency. The Xiaomi 15 comes equipped with a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. This ensures users enjoy clear, vibrant visuals whether they're gaming, watching videos, or browsing.

For photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with Leica Summilux lenses. It comprises a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.62 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2.6X optical zoom. A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi has also equipped the phone with advanced connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual SIM support. The device comes with IP68 certification, providing resistance to water and dust. Powering the phone is a 5240 mAh battery that supports both 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, ensuring quick recharge times.

The Xiaomi 15 runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, with Xiaomi committing to providing four major OS updates and six years of security patches. The device comes in a single configuration with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.