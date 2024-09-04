Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera features leaked ahead of expected January 2025 launch: Check new features and upgrades

Xiaomi is anticipated to launch its upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone in January next year. The upcoming smartphone has been making news for speculations related to its much-awaited camera upgrades. The tech publication Smartprix along with tipster Kartikey recently reported on the expected upgrades coming to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Here is a closer look at all of them.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra expected camera upgrades

The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone is expected to come with an upgraded Sony LYT-900 sensor. The sensor upgrade is expected to enhance the low-light performance of the upcoming smartphone.

Apart from the sensor, the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra model is anticipated to witness an improved cinematic mode for video shooting. The mode already exists on the predecessor Xiaomi 14 Ultra model with a limitation of supporting 1080 pixels video recording. However, this is speculated to change as the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra model is likely to get an upgraded cinematic mode that may allow 4K video recording. In addition to this, the slow-motion feature is also speculated to get an upgrade.

The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature a 50 MP front camera for clicking selfies. This is a major speculated upgrade as the previous model sports a 32MP selfie snapper.

The upcoming smartphone's camera app is anticipated to feature several upgrades. It is speculated that it may come with a new toggle for 10x zoom. Presently, the camera app has five toggles for zooming at various levels. These include 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3.2x, and 5x.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra expected chipset and design

The new Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset which is speculated to debut at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit in October this year. The smartphone is also likely to pack Xiaomi's new imaging chip. The smartphone is anticipated to feature a 2K quad-curved display and a bigger battery. The smartphone is also likely to come with a ceramic and faux leather finish on the rear panel. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in China for the initial two months in January next year.