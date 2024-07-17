 Xiaomi Mix Flip to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 4780mAh battery, and Leica optics - All details | Mobile News

Xiaomi confirms the upcoming launch of its first flip-style foldable phone, the Mix Flip, set to debut in China on July 19. Here’s what we know so far about the device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 17 2024, 17:22 IST
Xiaomi announces the upcoming launch of its first flip-style foldable phone, the Mix Flip. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has joined the ranks of Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Honor by announcing its first flip-style foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Flip. The company has revealed that this new device will launch on July 19 in China. Alongside the Mix Flip, Xiaomi will also unveil the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the Redmi K70 Ultra, the Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, and the Xiaomi Buds 5.

The design of the Xiaomi Mix Flip shows it will be available in black, white, and purple. The back panel features a cover display occupying the upper half, with two cutouts for the vertical dual camera setup. The cover screen can be split into two areas with software features, displaying notifications below the camera and a wallpaper above.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The top edge of the Mix Flip has two holes, likely for a microphone and an IR blaster, while the bottom edge includes a SIM slot, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a speaker. The device's left side is bare, while the right side has a volume rocker and a power key.

Xiaomi Mix Flip: Specifications and Features

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mix Flip will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It will include a 3D vapour chamber cooling unit for heat management and a 4,780mAh battery. The camera system will use Leica optics with a Summilux large aperture lens.

According to additional sources, the Mix Flip will include 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage capacity. It is expected to support 67W fast charging and run on HyperOS-based Android 14.

With these specifications and features, Xiaomi's Mix Flip aims to compete in the growing market for flip-style foldable phones. The upcoming launch will mark Xiaomi's entry into this segment, bringing new options to consumers in China and potentially other markets in the future.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 17:22 IST
