Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event: From Redmi Buds 5A to Redmi Pad SE, check expected launches

Xiaomi is expected to announce the launch of Redmi Pad SE and Redmi Buds 5A at its Smarter Living 2024 event on April 23. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 12:34 IST
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event
Xiaomi will Redmi Pad SE and Redmi Buds 5A launch at Smarter Living 2024 event. Exciting updates ahead! (@XiaomiIndia)

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024 event: Xiaomi has confirmed the date for its annual Smarter Living event in India, scheduled for April 23, where it will introduce several new smart devices. Among them are the eagerly anticipated Redmi Buds 5A wireless earbuds and the Redmi Pad SE tablet.  The Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi's latest wireless earbuds, will take the spotlight alongside four new smart devices. The Redmi Pad SE, with its innovative features, promises to be a highlight of the event, while hints suggest a new robot vacuum cleaner will also make its debut. The anticipation is high as one more product remains unnamed, leaving room for speculation.

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024: Redmi Buds 5A

The Redmi Buds 5A will come with 12mm dynamic drivers and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. They'll feature a sleek stem design and offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, compatible with Google Fast Pair. Available in black and white, these earbuds are expected to offer a premium audio experience.

As the event draws nearer, more details about the Redmi Buds 5A are expected to be revealed. Xiaomi's recent launch of the Redmi Buds 5 in India has stirred excitement, with initial rumours suggesting the arrival of the Redmi Buds 5 Pro. However, it's clarified that the Redmi Buds 5A will bring its own unique features, including 12mm dynamic drivers.

 Xiaomi Smarter Living 2024: Redmi Pad SE

Meanwhile, the Redmi Pad SE, known for its sleek design and impressive specs, boasts an 11-inch FHD+ LCD with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM, it promises a seamless user experience. With quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support, it's set to deliver immersive audio.

Xiaomi's Smarter Living events have a track record of introducing innovative products to the Indian market. Previous events have seen the launch of air purifiers, grooming kits, and more. This year's event promises to follow suit, with the introduction of new earbuds, a robot vacuum mop, and even a hair dryer. As the event date approaches, anticipation continues to build for what Xiaomi has in store next.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 12:33 IST
