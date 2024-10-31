OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: 5 major upgrades expected coming to new generation

OnePlus 13 is making its China debut on October 31, 2024, with the India launch expected in January 2025. As the launch nears, several leaks about the smartphone have started to surface on the internet, giving us a glimpse of what OnePlus may unveil. Alongside rumours, OnePlus is also teasing features and specifications of upcoming flagship smartphones to keep the excitement high for what's coming. Therefore, to gain a better understanding, we have curated a difference between OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13 to examine what new is expected to be announced.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: Top 5 upgrade

Design: This year, OnePlus has planned some major design changes by transitioning from a Gorilla Glass panel to a textured leather finish back panel and the similar metal frame used in the OnePlus 12. OnePlus 13 will launch with three colour variants, all with different materials and designs. However, the OnePlus 13's circular camera island looks quite similar to its predecessor.

Display: For display, the OnePlus 12 features a ProXDR 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 6.82-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with improved visuals and PWM dimming.

Camera: The OnePlus 12 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B camera, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 camera. However, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature upgraded cameras with a 50MP main Sony LYT808 camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with Samsung JN5 sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens with Sony LYT600 sensor which may offer 3x optical zoom and OIS support.

Performance: For smooth performance, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Reportedly, the China variant of the smartphone is expected to offer 24GB RAM as well.

Battery: For lasting performance, the OnePlus 12 is backed by a 5400 mAh battery. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a 6000mAh battery, showcasing a significant upgrade in the overall battery life.

