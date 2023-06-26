OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ now sports telephoto lens for portraits

Oppo has introduced the Reno 10 Pro+ and it brings the new periscope lens design to the camera module.

The periscope design creates a 3x optical telephoto setup that delivers beautifully-proportioned portraits with a soft bokeh background. It even compresses distant elements in a scene—like monuments, buildings, and mountains—to bring them closer to your portrait subject for more dramatic snapshots.

Take a close look at Reno 10 Pro + Camera

1. Periscope Design Telephoto Portraits

In the Reno 10 Pro+, for instance, the optically-stabilised telephoto lens is offset by 90 degrees to focus light onto the image sensor after it travels through a prism; this results in a telephoto lens module that does not protrude too far out from the phone. The Reno10 Pro+ has a periscope module that is 0.96mm thinner than other devices. At 64MP, this telephoto portrait camera is the highest megapixel telephoto portrait camera in the industry that comes backed by a 1/2-inch image sensor—that lets you snap portraits with up to 3x telephoto with OIS; you also get 120x hybrid zoom. The closest focus distance of this camera is 25cm.

2.Flagship-grade Shooters

In keeping with its legacy, the Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ pack three other impressive shooters to complement their telephoto cameras. Their 50MP main snapper comes with the Sony IMX890 sensor and a 1/1.56-inch ultra-large sensor size for high light intake. It also supports OIS and all-pixel omnidirectional focus for added stability and clarity. The Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ also sport the 8MP Sony IMX355, a 112° ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/4-inch sensor.

3.Anti-reflective Lens Coating

The Reno 10 Series comes with ALD (atomic layer deposition) coating that prevents green and red glare. This reduces light reflectivity by up to 70% to ensure that unwanted reflections are minimised for clearer and more vibrant images.

4.OPPO AI and NPU

Like all OPPO devices the camera setup on the Reno 10 Series leverages proprietary algorithms, filters, and photo-editing tools for the beautification of portrait images.