Realme’s new phone could feature an iPhone-like camera setup with a twist

Realme has confirmed that it will soon launch a new Realme 16 series smartphone, that is, the Realme 16 5G, in India. It will join the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro+ smartphones, which arrived in India back in January this year. What makes this upcoming smartphone special isn't its familiarity with the Realme 16 Pro series devices but its iPhone-like camera module.

Realme 16 5G to get iPhone Air-like camera design

Realme has teased the design and camera features of its upcoming Realme 16 5G smartphone via a microsite on its official website in India. These images confirm that the Realme 16 5G will get a pill-shaped camera module at the back, which is similar to that of the iPhone Air that arrived back in September 2025. This camera module also looks similar to the design that Google adopted in its Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphones, which made a debut in August 2025.

Realme 16 5G camera features

That said, design inspiration is the only feature that the upcoming Realme 16 5G will borrow from the iPhone Air and the Google Pixel 10 Pro. The company has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will come with a unique camera feature called ‘Mirror Selfie', which will let users click high-quality selfies from the phone's rear camera. The images teased by Realme confirm that the Realme 16 5G will come with a selfie mirror that will be stacked right next to its dual camera setup in the pill-shaped rear camera module. Once users switch to this selfie mirror, they will be able to use the phone's rear cameras to click a selfie. The regular selfie feature, which uses the phone's front camera, will still be available to the users.

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Beyond this, Realme has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will come with a ‘light' design and that it will be available in a white-coloured variant upon launch. Other details remain unknown for now.

Realme 16 5G expected features

It is worth mentioning that Realme launched the Realme 16 5G in Vietnam back in January 2026. The company is expected to bring the same device to India in the coming weeks. For the unversed, the Realme 16 5G that launched in Vietnam features a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,200 nits. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. However, media reports suggest that Realme could also bring a 128GB storage variant to India.

On the camera front, the phone gets a 50MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 50MP camera in the front. Coming to the battery, the Realme 16 5G gets a 6830mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. It remains to be seen if Realme will make more tweaks to this phone before bringing it to India.

Realme 16 5G expected India launch date

Realme hasn't confirmed a launch date yet. Realme's microsite says that the Realme 16 5G will arrive in India soon. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has also confirmed that buyers will be able to purchase this upcoming smartphone through its platform.