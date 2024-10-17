Infinix Zero Flip review: Offers style, substance and function at a great price

Infinix Zero Flip Review: Infinix has finally launched its first flip-foldable phone in India, named the Infinix Zero Flip. Priced under ₹50,000, it makes owning a flip-foldable more affordable for many. Despite its competitive pricing, Infinix has not compromised on design, build quality, or internal components. After using the device for almost a week, I can confidently say it is reliable and offers a refreshing experience—from how the 3.6-inch cover screen operates to the refined XOS 14.5 UI. Plus, it gets the basics right. Here's my review of the Infinix Zero Flip.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why it may be a big deal for Apple

You may be interested in 19% OFF 19% OFF Infinix Note 40 5G Obsidian Black

Obsidian Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 28% OFF 28% OFF Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G Mecha Blue

Mecha Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 32% OFF 32% OFF Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Vintage Green

Vintage Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Infinix Hot 40i Starlit Black

Starlit Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Infinix Zero Flip Review: Design, Build Quality, and Display

The Infinix Zero Flip is made from premium materials like aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outside, providing protection against scratches. In hand, it feels no less premium than the Galaxys of the world—it's well-built, and the hinge feels sturdy and reliable. Surprisingly, it's also easy to open with one hand if you use your thumb for leverage. Yes, it's a bit top-heavy, but using the included case largely solves this issue. Speaking of the case, it feels premium and enhances the overall aesthetic of the device.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Another pleasant surprise was the haptics; they're not on par with something like the Pixel 9, but they're the best I've experienced on an Infinix phone so far. The feedback is sharp, strong, and doesn't feel mushy, unlike some other foldables.

Now, let's discuss the outer screen, a 3.64-inch OLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. Aside from being visually appealing, it's highly functional. I've been using the cover screen to view Instagram Reels and quickly reply to WhatsApp messages. In fact, it has reduced my screen time by preventing me from getting lost in unnecessary distractions. As for the inner screen, it's a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel.

However, it's a narrow display, so if you're a fan of ultra-wide aspect ratios, you'll enjoy watching films on this screen. With 1,400 nits of brightness, I had no issues using the device outdoors; it remains legible even in bright sunlight, though you may need to wipe off dust frequently—something common with most foldables. Overall, I'm pleased with the media consumption experience, including the speakers, which deliver full, immersive sound.

Also Read: Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if you should consider buying the latest

Infinix Zero Flip Review: Camera

Infinix has equipped the Zero Flip with a dual 50 MP camera setup at the back, consisting of a wide camera and an ultra-wide shooter. The photos from the primary camera are impressive, offering plenty of detail, good dynamic range, and improved colour accuracy compared to Infinix's previous devices.

The large cover screen also allows you to take selfies using the main cameras, resulting in consistently high-quality selfies. However, Infinix could improve noise levels in low-light conditions, especially when there are bright, colourful lights, as this tends to introduce artefacts—a common issue with foldables. Even the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold shows similar behaviour in low-light scenarios. Also, the ultra-wide performs well in well lit situations, but could be better in indoor and low light scenarios.

Here are image samples showing the performance across various lightining scenarios:

As for videos, the experience is generally solid. Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) helps keep videos stable, and I appreciated the smooth highlight roll-off, particularly in bright situations. It does occasionally overexpose, but locking the exposure resolves this. One fun feature is the ability to use the phone like a camcorder when folded halfway, which adds a nostalgic touch to content creation.

Also Read: Samsung's most expensive phone likely to launch on October 25, may cost over…

Infinix Zero Flip Review: Performance, Battery Life And Biometrics

Throughout my time using the Infinix Zero Flip, I'd say its performance has been quite consistent. The UI is smooth, operating on a 120 Hz panel, which makes the animations feel fluid. The chipset, while not the best for gaming, it certainly gets the job done, especially for what you'd expect from a flip-style foldable.

The Infinix Zero Flip is more of a lifestyle-oriented product. I wouldn't buy it solely for hardcore gaming, but it can handle some casual gaming on the side. That said, the aspect ratio and display layout don't make it particularly enjoyable for gaming. However, credit where it's due—the attention to detail is commendable, and the phone is lightning quick to respond. When you flip open the display, the front-facing camera immediately activates for face unlock. Even if you've already unlocked the phone while it was folded, it opens up quickly when flipped.

This is something you typically only see in flip-style foldables that cost upwards of a lakh, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. Speaking of biometrics, the side-mounted fingerprint scanner is exceptionally fast—one of the quickest I've used, whether on a foldable or any other phone. It's reliable and rarely misses.

The face unlock is also quick, although it doesn't work well in the dark. In well-lit conditions, though, it's fast and dependable, and I generally leave it on as the default option.

As for UI performance, there are no hiccups. Apps open quickly, animations are smooth, and Infinix has done a great job cleaning up the overall interface. I didn't encounter any bugs during my usage. The Infinix Zero Flip runs on XOS version 14.5, which is a significant improvement over XOS 14.0, which I've used on other Infinix phones. Additionally, Infinix is guaranteeing an update to Android 16, meaning you'll have two major OS updates. This is a marked improvement compared to the brand's previous track record. Having said that, you do get some pre-installed apps, but uninstalling them is easy.

As for battery life, it's similar to what you'd expect from a device like the Galaxy Z Flip 6. You can get through a day, but don't expect it to last for two days. The 4,700 mAh battery charges quickly, which is handy. However, if you plan on doing intensive tasks, you may need to top up during the day. I wouldn't say the battery life is poor; it's decent for a flip-style foldable, but I'd like to see Infinix improve on this in future models. For now, it's adequate and will get you through a typical day.

Infinix Zero Flip Verdict: An Affordable Entry Into the Foldable Life

In conclusion, how do I feel about the Infinix Zero Flip? To be honest, there are very few options under the ₹50,000 price bracket that offer such a good experience. If you're looking to try a flip-style foldable for the first time, the Infinix Zero Flip is an excellent opportunity. Infinix hasn't cut corners with this product at this price point, except perhaps in processing power.

Overall, it delivers a balanced experience. The branding is minimal, the design is sleek and premium, the display is excellent, and the software is fluid. The additions to the cover screen, including the cute pets, certainly add a fun functionality. All in all, I'd highly recommend the Infinix Zero Flip to anyone interested in trying a flip-style foldable, especially at the effective price of ₹45,000. It's a great way to see if this form factor suits you, and it certainly gets my recommendation.