iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender

iPhone 16e quick review: Apple's new affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e, is gaining much traction in the market. Recently, Counterpoint Research highlighted the iPhone 16e driving company sales in the very first quarter of 2025, soon after its global launch. This shocking data may also attract more buyers due to its popularity. But, is it worth the hype? Well, I gave the smartphone a test after being an Android user my whole life. While I struggled getting used to the new operating system, I missed some of the basic Android features.

Despite being priced at Rs.59990, the iPhone 16e offers a 60Hz display, a single rear camera, and misses out on the latest design features such as the Dynamic Island. While the smartphone has its shortcomings, it also offers some powerful features which cannot be avoided. Therefore, here is a quick review of the iPhone 16e to know if it's a worthy proposition given the hefty price tag.

iPhone 16e review: Design and display

From a design standpoint, the iPhone 16e looks quite decent and classy. It mostly retains the body of the iPhone 14 with a glass and aluminium body. However, major changes we could notice are a single rear camera, an Action Button, and a USB-C type port. But, I appreciate the durability upgrades with IP68 rating for water and dust protection and Ceramic Shield glass.

For display, I quite like the compact 6.1-inch OLED display, but a 60Hz refresh rate is disappointing. Well, the slow refresh rate may not hamper your day-to-day performance, but it will be choppy during gaming, switching between apps, and multitasking get slower in comparison to some affordable Android devices.

iPhone 16e review: Performance and battery

Coming to performance, the iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip, the same as the flagship iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models. While the chipset includes similar cores, the iPhone 16e has one less GPU core than its flagship siblings. In terms of managing day-to-day tasks, the iPhone 16e could give tough competition to several smartphones in a similar price range.

During my time of usage, I did not face any stutter, even while playing graphically intensive games. However, with a long duration of usage and gaming, you could experience instant overheating. Additionally, the Apple Intelligence features are the cherry on top after the iOS 18.4 update.

iPhone 16e battery is one of the premium features which stands out in my opinion. It offers all-day usage on a single charge, and the device does not drain quickly even with heavy usage. Additionally, the charging is also fast with a 20W Apple charging adapter.

iPhone 16e review: Camera

The iPhone 16e camera has stayed in the limelight for providing 48MP single rear camera. However, I quite liked how the main camera stands out in providing detailed and vibrant images. Despite having a smaller f/1.6-inch sensor, it captures light aptly in great light conditions. Although the image quality is not very pleasing in low light conditions as the detailing and sharpness are now very pleasing.

iPhone 16e review: Verdict

Now, is the iPhone 16e worth paying Rs.59990? Well, in my opinion is a pricy proposition despite the offerings Apple Intelligence, A18 chip, and bigger battery life. Considering the drawbacks, the iPhone 16e is great if you buy it around Rs.50000. Therefore, you may have to wait for the e-commerce sale to grab the iPhone 16e at a great deal price.

