 Lava Blaze X review: Impressive budget-friendly smartphone with crisp AMOLED display | Mobile Reviews

Lava Blaze X review: Impressive budget-friendly smartphone with crisp AMOLED display

Lava Blaze X review: The Lava Blaze X comes with some impressive features such as a crisp AMOLED display, promising day-to-day performance, and more. Know if it shines bright in the sub-15000 segment

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 21 2024, 14:36 IST
Lava Blaze X review: Impressive budget-friendly smartphone with crisp AMOLED display
Check out the detailed Lava Blaze X review to know if it delivered the promised smartphone experience. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Lava Blaze X review: The Indian smartphone brand, Lava has been gaining much attention in the budget and mid-range market for bringing feature-filled smartphones. The company not only brings impressive smartphones at an affordable price but also promises a clutter-free experience by eliminating advertisements and bloatware. Now, the company has also introduced door-to-door customer service, enabling customers to get their smartphones serviced from the comfort of their homes.

Last month, the company launched the Lava Blaze X at an affordable price of Rs. 14,999. The smartphone is not only packed with some eye-catching features but it also delivers impressive performance in terms of camera, display, and more. I have been using the Lava Blaze X for around 10 days, and here's my experience with this affordable smartphone.

More about Lava Blaze X 8GB RAM
Lava Blaze X 8GB RAM
  • Titanium Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,999
Check details
See full Specifications
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Lava Blaze X review: Design and display

Lava Blaze X
The Lava Blaze X features a .67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Lava Blaze X features a .67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Lava Blaze X comes with a simple yet premium-looking design with its matte-finish back panel. It also comes with a circular camera island which is divided into two portions, the first half features the dual camera sensor and the second half has the LED flash light. The back panel does not attract any dust or fingerprints, but it's quite slippery without the phone case. However, the smartphone fits comfortably in the hand with a decent grip and premium feel. I liked the fact the smartphone comes with a 3.5mm jack considering it is a budget smartphone and people may use a wired audio device.

Also read: Realme 13 Pro 5G Review

In terms of display, the Lava Blaze X features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone offers a punchy display with accurate colours and tones. It is surprisingly attractive with an AMOLED panel and impressive visuals, that too in the budget segment. Additionally, users can also enjoy the in-display fingerprint instead of the side-mounted scanner. The Lava Blaze X offers a 120Hz refresh rate, however, it is not as smooth as I expected. However, it is decent in terms of responsiveness. Additionally, it offers up to 800nits peak brightness, which is decent for indoor as well as outdoor usage. However, you may have to find shade to use the device during direct sunlight conditions.

Lava Blaze X review: Camera

Lava Blaze X
The Lava Blaze X comes with a 64MP main camera sensor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Lava Blaze X comes with a 64MP main camera sensor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Lava Blaze X sports a dual-camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone's camera performance is decent considering the budget range, but there is nothing exceptional. The main camera captures promising images during adequate lighting conditions with natural colours and tones. However, there is a slight over-saturation in the post-processing. The Lava Blaze X lacks low-light photography with low clarity and detailing.

The Lava Blaze X excels in capturing portrait shots with natural blur and detailed focus on the subject, making it one of the most impressive smartphones for portrait photography. However, if you are looking for other camera smartphones with a similar price range then you can also consider the Redmi 13 5G and the CMF Phone 1. Overall if not the best, the Lava Blaze X captures decent social media-worthy images. In terms of selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera which also captures promising images, making it one of the worthy smartphones under Rs.15000.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review

Lava Blaze X review: Performance

Lava Blaze X
The Lava Blaze X is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Lava Blaze X is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

In terms of performance, the Lava Blaze X is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. To my surprise, the smartphone exceptionally handles day-to-day tasks, however, with heavy usage, you'll notice lags and slow screen which may hamper the overall performance. However, considering the price point, the performance is promising for light smartphone users.

If you are someone who likes to play games, then I would not recommend this smartphone as the performance stutters with higher graphic settings when playing BGMI. However, with lower graphics and adequate time, you can enjoy lag-free gaming. In my opinion, the gaming experience was not as fruitful as I expected it to be.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review

In terms of software, the Lava Blaze X runs on the latest stock Android 14 out of the box and offers a clean UI experience with no bloatware and unwanted ads. Lava Blaze X is one of the best smartphones with an impressive and clutter-free UI, making the overall smartphone experience effortless. It also offers several multitasking features such as a split screen that makes the smartphone stand out in the given price range.

While the UI and OS are smooth, the Lava Blaze X offers only one year of software upgrades and 2 years of security updates.

Lava Blaze X review: Battery

Lava Blaze X
Lava Blaze X offers a decent battery life with 33W fast wired charging support. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Lava Blaze X offers a decent battery life with 33W fast wired charging support. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

 The Lava Blaze X is backed by a 5000mAh battery that offers decent battery life. It can last up to a day with light usage on a single charge The smartphone supports a 33W charger which takes about 2 hours to recharge the battery from 3 percent. Therefore, the charging time is quite long.

Lava Blaze X review: Verdict

So should you buy a smartphone? Well, the Lava Blaze X offers an impressive curved AMOLED display, clean UI, promising day-to-day performance, and a decent battery life. However, the camera performance is average and the smartphone can not withstand the heavy performance and demanding games with higher graphic settings and long hours. However, if you are a light smartphone looking to manage basic smartphone usage, the Lava Blaze X could be a great choice.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 14,999/-
Product Name
Blaze X
Brand Name
LAVA
Pros
  • AMOLED display
  • Impressive day-to-day perfromace
  • No bloatware or ads
  • Clean UI
Cons
  • Average camera
  • One year OS update
  • Poor low light camera quality
Specifications
  • Display
    6.67-inch
  • Rear camera
    64MP
  • Front camera
    16MP
  • Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • Battery
    5000mAh

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 14:36 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple iphone users get new version of latest ios update: here’s what it means and why you should install it right now motorola edge 50 pro alternatives: nothing phone 2a, poco f6, and more google pixel fold to be available for purchase even after pixel 9 pro fold: check details here google pixel 9 pro xl vs samsung galaxy s24 ultra: flagship smartphones camera specs compared warning! don't use the wrong usb-c cable with your new iphone 15; here’s why nothing phone 2a plus vs nothing phone 2a: is the upgrade worth the extra cost?
Home Mobile Mobile Reviews Lava Blaze X review: Impressive budget-friendly smartphone with crisp AMOLED display
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets