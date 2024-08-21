Lava Blaze X review: Impressive budget-friendly smartphone with crisp AMOLED display

Lava Blaze X review: The Indian smartphone brand, Lava has been gaining much attention in the budget and mid-range market for bringing feature-filled smartphones. The company not only brings impressive smartphones at an affordable price but also promises a clutter-free experience by eliminating advertisements and bloatware. Now, the company has also introduced door-to-door customer service, enabling customers to get their smartphones serviced from the comfort of their homes.

Last month, the company launched the Lava Blaze X at an affordable price of Rs. 14,999. The smartphone is not only packed with some eye-catching features but it also delivers impressive performance in terms of camera, display, and more. I have been using the Lava Blaze X for around 10 days, and here's my experience with this affordable smartphone.

Lava Blaze X review: Design and display

The Lava Blaze X comes with a simple yet premium-looking design with its matte-finish back panel. It also comes with a circular camera island which is divided into two portions, the first half features the dual camera sensor and the second half has the LED flash light. The back panel does not attract any dust or fingerprints, but it's quite slippery without the phone case. However, the smartphone fits comfortably in the hand with a decent grip and premium feel. I liked the fact the smartphone comes with a 3.5mm jack considering it is a budget smartphone and people may use a wired audio device.

In terms of display, the Lava Blaze X features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone offers a punchy display with accurate colours and tones. It is surprisingly attractive with an AMOLED panel and impressive visuals, that too in the budget segment. Additionally, users can also enjoy the in-display fingerprint instead of the side-mounted scanner. The Lava Blaze X offers a 120Hz refresh rate, however, it is not as smooth as I expected. However, it is decent in terms of responsiveness. Additionally, it offers up to 800nits peak brightness, which is decent for indoor as well as outdoor usage. However, you may have to find shade to use the device during direct sunlight conditions.

Lava Blaze X review: Camera

The Lava Blaze X sports a dual-camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone's camera performance is decent considering the budget range, but there is nothing exceptional. The main camera captures promising images during adequate lighting conditions with natural colours and tones. However, there is a slight over-saturation in the post-processing. The Lava Blaze X lacks low-light photography with low clarity and detailing.

The Lava Blaze X excels in capturing portrait shots with natural blur and detailed focus on the subject, making it one of the most impressive smartphones for portrait photography. However, if you are looking for other camera smartphones with a similar price range then you can also consider the Redmi 13 5G and the CMF Phone 1. Overall if not the best, the Lava Blaze X captures decent social media-worthy images. In terms of selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera which also captures promising images, making it one of the worthy smartphones under Rs.15000.

Lava Blaze X review: Performance

In terms of performance, the Lava Blaze X is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. To my surprise, the smartphone exceptionally handles day-to-day tasks, however, with heavy usage, you'll notice lags and slow screen which may hamper the overall performance. However, considering the price point, the performance is promising for light smartphone users.

If you are someone who likes to play games, then I would not recommend this smartphone as the performance stutters with higher graphic settings when playing BGMI. However, with lower graphics and adequate time, you can enjoy lag-free gaming. In my opinion, the gaming experience was not as fruitful as I expected it to be.

In terms of software, the Lava Blaze X runs on the latest stock Android 14 out of the box and offers a clean UI experience with no bloatware and unwanted ads. Lava Blaze X is one of the best smartphones with an impressive and clutter-free UI, making the overall smartphone experience effortless. It also offers several multitasking features such as a split screen that makes the smartphone stand out in the given price range.

While the UI and OS are smooth, the Lava Blaze X offers only one year of software upgrades and 2 years of security updates.

Lava Blaze X review: Battery

The Lava Blaze X is backed by a 5000mAh battery that offers decent battery life. It can last up to a day with light usage on a single charge The smartphone supports a 33W charger which takes about 2 hours to recharge the battery from 3 percent. Therefore, the charging time is quite long.

Lava Blaze X review: Verdict

So should you buy a smartphone? Well, the Lava Blaze X offers an impressive curved AMOLED display, clean UI, promising day-to-day performance, and a decent battery life. However, the camera performance is average and the smartphone can not withstand the heavy performance and demanding games with higher graphic settings and long hours. However, if you are a light smartphone looking to manage basic smartphone usage, the Lava Blaze X could be a great choice.