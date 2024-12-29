Moto G35 5G review: Your reliable budget smartphone

Moto G35 5G review: This new 5G phone impresses with good performance and lasting battery life at just Rs.9999.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 29 2024, 10:54 IST
Should you buy Moto G35 5G? Know why this smartphone is worth under Rs.10000. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Moto G35 5G review: In 2024, Motorola gained immense popularity with higher mid-range and foldable series smartphones. The company also stepped into the world of artificial intelligence and announced Moto AI across its smartphones from budget to premium. This year, I got to experience several mid-range devices from Motorola and I was quite impressed with the clean UI and smooth performance it offered. Now, just before the year ends, Motorola has launched its entry-level smartphone, the Moto G35 5G in India under Rs.10000, making it the most affordable 5G smartphone.

I have been using the smartphone as a secondary phone for over two weeks now and in my opinion, it gets the job done effortlessly. Therefore, if you are looking for a budget smartphone for basic day-to-day performance, then check out this detailed Moto G35 review, to know it's worth buying.

Moto G35 5G review: Design and display

Moto G35 5G
Moto G35 5G features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Moto G35 5G features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Moto G35 5G comes in three attractive colour variants, the Guava Red, Leaf Green, and Midnight Black. The Red and Green variant features a vegan leather rear panel, whereas, the Black variant comes with a plastic black. I recieved the Guava Red variant, however, it is more on the darker orange shade than red. While the leatherback is not the first choice as it raises several durability concerns and one must carry a phone case as they tend to attract dust. However, considering the price point, the finish is quite elegant. Despite featuring a plastic frame, the Moto G35 5G is not slippery and feels comfortable in hand. It also comes with an IP52 water resistance design and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

For display, the Moto G35 5G features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In comparison to the G34 720p resolution, the 1080 x 2400 resolution provides a sharper image and the details look clearer. Overall, the viewing experience is promising, not the best, but it does not disappoint. This year I also reviewed the Lava Blaze X which provided a slightly better experience. Apart from the viewing experience, the Moto G35 offers up to 120Hz refresh rate, making the navigation experience smooth without any stutter. However, the smartphone misses out on the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Moto G35 5G review: Camera

Moto G35
The Moto G35 features a dual camera setup including a 50MP main camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Moto G35 features a dual camera setup including a 50MP main camera. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Moto G35 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide. It's very rare to see an ultrawide lens on a smartphone under Rs.10000 and I quite appreciate Motorola for not compromising on specifications regardless of the budget constraints. But, in terms of camera performance, the Moto G35 captures decent images but it lacks details. The 50MP main camera captures acceptable image quality images with bright lighting but there is a grainy effect which degrades the image. Additionally, the post-processing image also showcases saturation.

Now, as far as low-light photography is concerned, the Moto G35 5G lacks clarity and details. It also comes with a Night Vision mode which also weirdly brightens the image and degrades the image quality. However, in normal mode, it captures acceptable low-light images. However, considering the price range, the Moto G35 5G seemed promising for the camera and it gets the job done.

Image Samples

Moto G35 5G review: Performance

Moto G35 5G
Moto G35 5G is powered by a Unisoc T760 processor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Moto G35 5G is powered by a Unisoc T760 processor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Now for performance, Motorola has shifted from Snapdragon to Unisoc T760 chipset for Moto G35 5G. While it may seem like a downgrade, the day-to-day performance is not compromised. The smartphone performed well while browsing, using social media, watching videos, etc. However, with constant usage such as switching between apps or using the device continuously for a longer period of time, you may notice some stutter. While I will not recommend heavy gaming on the device as it frequently lags, but it manages casual gaming smoothly. I ran Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the lowest graphic setting and I was able to play the game for a good 25 minutes without facing many problems.

Overa Moto G35 runs smoothly with low to medium usage and efficiently manages day-to-day tasks. Therefore, in my opinion, the smartphone is worth the money in terms of performance. However, competitors such as Redmi A4 and Infinix Note 40X could also be explored in similar price ranges.

Moto G35 5G review: Battery

Moto G35 5G
Moto G35 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT tech)
Moto G35 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT tech)

The Moto G35 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Despite being under Rs.10000, the smartphone provides an excellent battery life that lasts up to 14 hours. With medium usage, users can easily use the device for up to a full day with a single charge. Therefore, Motorola has a great job with battery life. However, the 18W charging speed is quite low and it takes about 2 hours for the devices to go from 0 to 100%

Moto G35 5G review: Verdict

Moto G35 is an impressive 5G smartphone under Rs.10000 with promising performance, good battery life, and clean UI. Additionally, the design and vegan leather back panel also give the device a good look, therefore, people who prefer a simplistic design could opt for this smartphone. However, if you are someone who often multitasks and frequently plays heavy-duty games, then Moto G35 will not be the right choice. Additionally, the camera performance is also quite average. There are several competitors from brands such as Redmi Tecno, Infinix, and others that offer a better camera performance under Rs.10000.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 9,999/-
Product Name
G35 5G
Brand Name
Motorola
Pros
  • Good battery life
  • Attractive design
  • Crisp display
Cons
  • Average camera
  • Not for multitasking
Specifications
  • 6.7-inch
  • 50MP
  • Unisoc T760
  • 5000mAh

First Published Date: 29 Dec, 10:54 IST
