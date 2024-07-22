Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Foldable smartphone with potential but is it worth Rs.99999?

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: In today's world, a major lifestyle upgrade is believed to be owning the latest iPhone series, Samsung flagships or a foldable smartphone. While foldable smartphones have been in the market for a long time, they have just started to become a new wave in the mobile industry. Over the years, Samsung has majorly dominated the foldable segment and now other smartphone brands such as Motorola, Oppo, and OnePlus, have also joined the race to bring the sleekest and most powerful foldable smartphone.

While several brands have been bringing the clamshell-style foldable smartphone, Motorola has been investing in the Flip-style phone for the longest time with its Razr series. Now, in 2024, the company has announced the new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra which retains a similar design to its predecessor, however, there are some minor changes in the design which are highly appreciated. Apart from design, the Razr 50 Ultra has received some major hardware upgrades that may help the smartphone gain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving smartphone market. But, is it worth paying Rs.99,999?

I have been using the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra for over 20 days now to fully experience the “flip” foldable side of the market. Considering it's my first Flip phone review, I have some suggestions and remarks about its design, performance and software that you may want to check out before investing a hefty amount. Additionally, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review also has some minor takes on the recently announced Galaxy Z Flip 6 to back the claims. So, with any further adieu, let's dive into what Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has to offer.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Design

In terms of design, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is surely an eye-turning device, and it mostly checks all the boxes when it comes to the aesthetics point of view. However, when we dive deep into the technicalities, the smartphone is quite fragile in my opinion. For starters, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is slightly slimmer than the Razr 40 Utra and comes with vegan leather back in different colour options. Well, I received the Spring Green colour variant for review which is quite pleasing to the eyes. While the smartphone weighs only 189 grams, it seems fragile and prone to damage despite featuring a 6000-series aluminium frame and single-piece Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Well, this fragility is a common concern with many foldables. But, in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 which I received recently, I felt the Razr 50 Ultra gave me a more delicate feeling overall, which raises concerns about its durability.

Apart from the design, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has received a bigger cover display of 4.0-inch. The bigger cover display is a cherry on top as I was able to access all the apps on the small screen and usability was also smooth. However, the camera sensors on the display restrict a few actions which is not the case with Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, I admire the usage of LTPO technology in the cover display as it significantly improves the performance. On the main screen, the smartphone has received a 6.9-inch LTPO foldable display with a very minor visible crease. I must say Motorola has aced the art of display as the crease is barely visible but it does not budge even if you are using the smartphone. When compared with Galaxy Z Flip 6, the crease visibility was mostly similar in both smartphones. Furthermore, Motorola has integrated a new floating hinge which is quite sturdy. You can keep the smartphone in several models such as desk or camcorder mode. In my opinion, it comes with a swift and easy-to-use flip experience.

Last but not least, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has received an IPX8 rating for water and dust protection. While it's not the top-end protection rating, it can withstand water splashes and protect the device underwater. For your reference, the Razr 40 Ultra was introduced with an IP52 rating and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with an IP48 rating.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Display

This is where the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra gets exciting as it has the largest 4.0-inch cover display in flip-style foldable smartphones in India. You can easily conduct almost easy actions on the small screen, from accessing apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Spotify, and more to using Gemini AI features. Apart from its large screen size, the display offers a 10-bit pOLED panel, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 2400 nits of peak brightness. The colour tones on the cover panel are vibrant with exceptional clarity.

Another unique feature of the cover display is that it's highly customisable which allows easy editing of widgets, wallpaper, fronts, apps, slides, and more. Furthermore, you can access Google's Gemini app right on your cover screen, providing easy accessibility, however, you have to switch from the full-screen view to send the prompt. The adjustable refresh rate on the screen also offers smooth navigation as I did not face any slow movements.

When unfolded, the Razr 50 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch full HD+ pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. Since the display crease is nearly invisible, the usage becomes swift and hassle-free. Watching OTT content on the screen was enjoyable with HDR viewing and crisp colour tones. However, the display is taller than usual so you may not like it at first glance, but in my case, it grew on me and I enjoyed having a larger screen. Additionally, the main display supports a wet touch feature, enabling you to easily use the smartphone during rain or wet fingers.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Camera

In terms of camera performance, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra holds much potential as I found it quite average. Like its predecessor, the smartphone features a dual camera setup which is placed on the cover display. It consists of a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. If we take a look at the main camera sensor, then it captures slightly saturated images, making the colours look artificial. Although the final results are disturbing, the post-processing brightens the scenes, stripping away the natural colour palette, which you do not expect from a high-end flagship smartphone. The overall performance of the main sensor is not the best but it captures decent images during good lighting conditions and even in low light, it manages to enhance the scene with clear detailing.

It also features a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom which also captures decent images with great focus and detailing. However, it takes some time to focus on the subject, so you may struggle for some time to bring the entire scene into focus. Also, in several instances, clicking close-up shots on the device blurred the edges or some parts of the subject. Additionally, the missing ultra-wide sensor will also leave you wanting for more.

Additionally, on the front, the Razr 50 Ultra features a 32MP camera which captures pleasing selfies with natural skin tones and less saturation. In terms of video quality, all three sensors offer 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and capture great-quality videos, however, it does demand good lighting conditions.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Performance

In terms of performance and multitasking, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone swiftly manages day-to-day tasks such as scrolling through social media, playing graphic-intensive games, watching OTT, using messaging apps, and more. However, during my time of usage, the smartphone did struggle with demanding games, especially during extended play sessions. Even if you turn off the game, and use other apps instantly, you will notice slow performance and a laggy screen. However, if you have medium or basic smartphone usage, then you will not face any major issues with the Razr 50 Ultra. Despite having minor stutters, the smartphone does not have any heating issues. Therefore, again in the performance department, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is not for gamers or heavy smartphone users.

For your reference, if you pay Rs.10000 extra, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, I'm yet to test the performance of the Samsung Flip smartphone. Apart from a performance perspective, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra also offers some unique AI features such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Gemini Assistant, AI Magic Canvas, Style Sync, and more which we have also discussed in the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra review.

In terms of software, the Razr 50 Ultra Motorola's Hello UI which is based on Android 14, provides a very clean user interface. It not only offers all the latest features such as customisations, air gesture features, and home screen customisation but also makes the overall experience clutter-free. However, you will find some pre-installed third-party apps.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Battery

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is backed by a 4000mAh battery that can last up to a whole even with AOD enabled. However, if you are a heavy user like me you may have to charge the device during the day to use the device an entire day. The only drawback I faced was the charging time. Motorola has provided 68W charging support, however, its maximum charging capacity is 45W. Therefore, it takes more than one hour to recharge for 5 percent to 100 percent which can be daunting.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Verdict

With the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the company has made some significant improvements in the design, weight and expanded cover display. However, In my opinion, the camera could have been improved as it did not provide a premium quality experience. The battery life is again very average, however, this is the case for several foldable smartphones in the market. Additionally, in terms of performance, the smartphone is impressive for day-to-day usage, but it is not ideal for heavy smartphone users who like to play extended hours of graphic-intensive games and conduct other demanding tasks. However, my overall experience with the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was smooth and delightful.