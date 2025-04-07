Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters

Oppo F29 Pro was recently launched in India at a very competative price.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Apr 07 2025, 09:23 IST
Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters
Oppo F29 Pro isn’t out to rewrite the rulebook, but it plays its hand with confidence and delivers a well-rounded experience that’s hard to fault for the price.

In the ever-competitive mid-range smartphone market, Oppo has carved a niche for itself as the purveyor of stylish, well-rounded handsets that offer good value without compromising on design. The Oppo F29 Pro is the latest in this lineage, and it arrives with the promise of sleek aesthetics, solid performance, and a camera system that's geared towards the everyday user. After spending a few weeks with the device, I can confidently say the F29 Pro strikes a commendable balance, though it's not without its imperfections.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Design and Build Quality

One of Oppo's long standing strengths has been its design language, and the F29 Pro is no exception. The moment you pick it up, it feels reassuringly premium in the hand. The slim profile, at around 7.5mm, coupled with its curved edges, makes it exceptionally comfortable to use, even one-handed. Oppo has opted for a matte finish on the rear panel, which not only looks sophisticated but also does a decent job of resisting fingerprints — a small, but welcome touch.

You may be interested in

15% OFF
OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹27,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
17% OFF
OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
Realme P3 Ultra
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
₹31,999
Check details
18% OFF
Realme 14 Pro
  • Pearl White
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹22,994Original price:₹27,999
Buy now
Realme 14 Pro Plus
  • Pearl White
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
₹27,999
Check details
21% OFF
Vivo V40e
  • Royal Bronze
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹26,999Original price:₹33,999
Buy now
Realme 13 Pro
  • Monet Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹26,999
Check details
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters
We got the Granite Black colour of Oppo F29 Pro for review.
We got the Granite Black colour of Oppo F29 Pro for review.

The phone is available in a couple of tasteful colour options, including a refined Granite Black and Marble White. Both lend the handset a premium aesthetic that belies its price tag. It's the kind of device you'd be proud to place face-down on a café table.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters
Oppo F29 Pro gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, boasting Full HD+ resolution and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Oppo F29 Pro gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, boasting Full HD+ resolution and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The front is dominated by a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, boasting Full HD+ resolution and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Colours are punchy without feeling oversaturated, blacks are deep, and the overall viewing experience is excellent whether you're streaming content, browsing, or gaming. The under-display fingerprint sensor is responsive and conveniently placed, further adding to the sense of a well-thought-out design.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Oppo F29 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. While it may not have the raw power of flagship processors, it more than holds its own in day-to-day usage. Apps launch swiftly, multitasking is fluid, and navigating through Oppo's ColourOS feels snappy and intuitive.

Casual gaming is handled with ease. Titles like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9 run smoothly on medium to high settings, although you will notice the device warming up slightly during longer sessions. The addition of virtual RAM expansion also helps maintain smooth performance under heavier loads, ensuring the phone doesn't stutter when pushed.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters
Apps launch swiftly, multitasking is fluid, and navigating through Oppo’s ColourOS feels snappy and intuitive.
Apps launch swiftly, multitasking is fluid, and navigating through Oppo’s ColourOS feels snappy and intuitive.

ColourOS itself has matured beautifully over the years. It's clean, customisable, and thankfully free of excessive bloatware. Features like split-screen multitasking, an efficient dark mode, and enhanced privacy controls are genuinely useful and enhance the user experience.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Camera Performance

The Oppo F29 Pro is equipped with a dual-camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. In good lighting conditions, the primary camera delivers sharp, vibrant images with respectable dynamic range. Colours are lively but not overly exaggerated, which should appeal to those who prefer a natural-looking photo.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters
Oppo F29 Pro is equipped with a dual-camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor
Oppo F29 Pro is equipped with a dual-camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor

The depth sensor assists with portrait shots, producing a decent bokeh effect that, while not flawless, is more than acceptable at this price point.

Low-light photography is where the F29 Pro shows its limitations. While Oppo's Night mode does a reasonable job of brightening scenes and reducing noise, results can still appear soft and lacking in detail. The 16

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters
Oppo F29 Pro camera
Oppo F29 Pro camera

MP front-facing camera, however, is a standout feature. Selfies come out crisp and flattering, and video calls are clear — a boon for remote workers and social media enthusiasts alike.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Battery Life and Charging

With a 6,000mAh battery tucked inside, the F29 Pro comfortably powers through a full day of moderate to heavy use. From morning commutes to evening video streaming, I rarely found myself reaching for the charger before bedtime.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters
Oppo F29 Pro comes with a large 6000mAh battery.
Oppo F29 Pro comes with a large 6000mAh battery.

When you do need to top up, Oppo's 80W fast charging comes to the rescue, refuelling the battery from empty to 100% in around 45 minutes. It's a genuinely handy feature, especially if you're often on the move and don't have time to wait around.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Verdict

The Oppo F29 Pro isn't out to rewrite the rulebook, but it plays its hand with confidence and delivers a well-rounded experience that's hard to fault for the price. Its design and display punch well above its weight, everyday performance is reliable, and the battery life, coupled with fast charging, makes it an excellent companion for busy users.

There are, of course, a few compromises — the camera system, while capable, falls short in low light, and power users might crave a bit more grunt under the hood. But for the average user looking for a stylish, dependable smartphone that won't break the bank, the Oppo F29 Pro is a smart choice.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 27,999/-
Product Name
F29 Pro
Brand Name
Oppo
Pros
  • Great battery life
  • Premium design
  • Dependable performance
Cons
  • Low-light photography
Specifications
  • 6.7-inch AMOLED
  • 6000mAh
  • 50MP
  • 16MP

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 09:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile Reviews Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details
iPhone Nintendo DS emulator

iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed
GTA 6 trailer 2

Did Rockstar Games reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at CinemaCon? Fans divided over April Fools’ hoax
Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 could expand Red Dead Redemption 2’s conditions system for a more immersive experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets