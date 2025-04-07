Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters

In the ever-competitive mid-range smartphone market, Oppo has carved a niche for itself as the purveyor of stylish, well-rounded handsets that offer good value without compromising on design. The Oppo F29 Pro is the latest in this lineage, and it arrives with the promise of sleek aesthetics, solid performance, and a camera system that's geared towards the everyday user. After spending a few weeks with the device, I can confidently say the F29 Pro strikes a commendable balance, though it's not without its imperfections.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Design and Build Quality

One of Oppo's long standing strengths has been its design language, and the F29 Pro is no exception. The moment you pick it up, it feels reassuringly premium in the hand. The slim profile, at around 7.5mm, coupled with its curved edges, makes it exceptionally comfortable to use, even one-handed. Oppo has opted for a matte finish on the rear panel, which not only looks sophisticated but also does a decent job of resisting fingerprints — a small, but welcome touch.

The phone is available in a couple of tasteful colour options, including a refined Granite Black and Marble White. Both lend the handset a premium aesthetic that belies its price tag. It's the kind of device you'd be proud to place face-down on a café table.

The front is dominated by a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, boasting Full HD+ resolution and a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Colours are punchy without feeling oversaturated, blacks are deep, and the overall viewing experience is excellent whether you're streaming content, browsing, or gaming. The under-display fingerprint sensor is responsive and conveniently placed, further adding to the sense of a well-thought-out design.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Oppo F29 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. While it may not have the raw power of flagship processors, it more than holds its own in day-to-day usage. Apps launch swiftly, multitasking is fluid, and navigating through Oppo's ColourOS feels snappy and intuitive.

Casual gaming is handled with ease. Titles like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9 run smoothly on medium to high settings, although you will notice the device warming up slightly during longer sessions. The addition of virtual RAM expansion also helps maintain smooth performance under heavier loads, ensuring the phone doesn't stutter when pushed.

ColourOS itself has matured beautifully over the years. It's clean, customisable, and thankfully free of excessive bloatware. Features like split-screen multitasking, an efficient dark mode, and enhanced privacy controls are genuinely useful and enhance the user experience.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Camera Performance

The Oppo F29 Pro is equipped with a dual-camera system, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. In good lighting conditions, the primary camera delivers sharp, vibrant images with respectable dynamic range. Colours are lively but not overly exaggerated, which should appeal to those who prefer a natural-looking photo.

The depth sensor assists with portrait shots, producing a decent bokeh effect that, while not flawless, is more than acceptable at this price point.



Low-light photography is where the F29 Pro shows its limitations. While Oppo's Night mode does a reasonable job of brightening scenes and reducing noise, results can still appear soft and lacking in detail. The 16

MP front-facing camera, however, is a standout feature. Selfies come out crisp and flattering, and video calls are clear — a boon for remote workers and social media enthusiasts alike.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Battery Life and Charging

With a 6,000mAh battery tucked inside, the F29 Pro comfortably powers through a full day of moderate to heavy use. From morning commutes to evening video streaming, I rarely found myself reaching for the charger before bedtime.

When you do need to top up, Oppo's 80W fast charging comes to the rescue, refuelling the battery from empty to 100% in around 45 minutes. It's a genuinely handy feature, especially if you're often on the move and don't have time to wait around.

Oppo F29 Pro Review: Verdict

The Oppo F29 Pro isn't out to rewrite the rulebook, but it plays its hand with confidence and delivers a well-rounded experience that's hard to fault for the price. Its design and display punch well above its weight, everyday performance is reliable, and the battery life, coupled with fast charging, makes it an excellent companion for busy users.

There are, of course, a few compromises — the camera system, while capable, falls short in low light, and power users might crave a bit more grunt under the hood. But for the average user looking for a stylish, dependable smartphone that won't break the bank, the Oppo F29 Pro is a smart choice.

