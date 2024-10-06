 Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: A perfect festive phone | Mobile Reviews

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: A perfect festive phone

Oppo has recently launched the Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition with unique designs and premium features just in time for the festive season. Let’s explore what makes this smartphone stand out in our review.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 06 2024, 23:14 IST
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra limited edition smartphone is priced at Rs. 36,999. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra limited edition review: Oppo has once again made waves in the mid-range smartphone market with the introduction of the Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition. Earlier this year, the Reno 12 series, with its advanced AI features and premium design, made waves in the smartphone market. Now, with the festive season approaching, Oppo has teamed up with renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Known for his extravagant designs that adorn celebrities and high-profile fashion events, Malhotra has infused his signature style into this unique smartphone variant. As the festive season approaches, this special edition promises to capture attention not just for its aesthetics but also for the premium features inherited from the original Reno 12 Pro 5G. Let's explore what sets this model apart from its predecessor in our review.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: Design and Display

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition stands out with its unique design that pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition stands out with its unique design that pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition stands out with its unique design that pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage. The back panel showcases a stunning floral pattern in a golden finish on a matte black surface, drawing inspiration from traditional embroidery techniques such as Rajasthan's Zardozi and Uttar Pradesh's Parsi Gara. Subtle branding from Manish Malhotra adds to its elegance, complemented by custom packaging and exclusive wallpapers that resonate with the phone's aesthetic.

As the festive season approaches in India, Oppo's choice to incorporate Indian heritage into its design reflects a thoughtful marketing strategy. The company claims to have used advanced material science and intricate artistry, employing advanced techniques like double etching and annealing. This results in a vibrant contrast between the gold filigree and the black background, ensuring fine detailing and a smooth surface that highlights the floral motifs.

While I admire the aesthetics, the warning against any teardown or damage adds an amusing layer of caution. The golden floral design subtly shifts in appearance under varying lighting, which enhances its uniqueness.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G boasts robust Armor Architecture with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring durability. The device features a 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display that delivers an exceptional viewing experience with vivid colors and a 120Hz refresh rate, making app navigation smooth. While it provides peak brightness up to 1200 nits, competing devices may outperform it in direct sunlight. Nonetheless, this special edition phone captures the essence of Indian culture while delivering a high-performance experience.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: Camera

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G MM special edition features a triple camera setup of 50MP+50MP+8MP and a 50MP front camera. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G MM special edition features a triple camera setup of 50MP+50MP+8MP and a 50MP front camera. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The camera setup on the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G MM special edition is the same as its original series and featuring a triple camera setup with no change in pixel capacity:

  • Main Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)
  • Portrait Camera: 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 for enhanced colour capture
  • Ultra-Wide Sensor: 8MP Sony IMX355, which performs well in capturing wider scenes

While the main camera delivers excellent clarity, it can struggle with focus in certain lighting conditions, leading to some over-processed images. The portrait mode excels in capturing details without noise, and the ultra-wide sensor balances the camera performance. However, competitors like Honor 200 Pro and Vivo V40 Pro also offer strong camera options.

The device includes advanced AI features, although some were unavailable during testing. The AI Eraser 2.0 effectively removes unwanted elements from images, while the AI Studio can create digital avatars, showcasing the smartphone's creative potential.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: Performance

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review
Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra special edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)
image caption
Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra special edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)

Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra special edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, the device provides a smooth user experience. Key performance highlights include:

  • Efficient AI Tasks: Enhanced performance through the MediaTek NPU 655
  • Gaming: Good performance during gameplay, though some frame drops may occur with extended sessions

Despite its strong capabilities, it does not overheat, making it a solid choice for gaming and multitasking. The integrated AI Toolbox, featuring Google Gemini, adds functionality with tools like AI Writer and AI Summary, offering useful transcription features.

On the other hand, the device is running on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 which offers many advanced features. However, it comes pre-installed with bloatware, which may clutter the experience but can be uninstalled.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: Battery Life

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition device is equipped with a robust 5000 mAh battery. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition device is equipped with a robust 5000 mAh battery. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The smartphone is equipped with a robust 5000 mAh battery, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G easily lasts a full day under regular use. It handles demanding tasks, including gaming, without significant battery drain. Additionally, it is backed up by a 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging which ensures quick recharging, bringing the battery back to full in just 30 to 40 minutes.

Verdict

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition shines as an exceptional choice for anyone seeking a stylish smartphone that celebrates Indian culture. Its unique design, powerful camera setup, and robust performance make it a standout option during the festive season. While the competition offers strong alternatives, the exquisite aesthetics and thoughtful details make this phone a worthy investment for fashion enthusiasts. However, those seeking the best camera performance or a more customisable software experience might explore alternatives like Vivo V40 Pro, Honor 200 and more.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 36,999/-
Product Name
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Edition
Brand Name
Oppo
Pros
  • Unique festive design
  • Light weight
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Good build quality
Cons
  • Heating issues
  • Bloatware
  • Slippery
  • Slow charging
Specifications
  • Display
    Display 6.7-inch
  • Rear Camera
    50MP + 8MP + 50MP
  • Front Camera
    50MP
  • RAM
    12GB
  • Storage
    256GB, 512GB
  • Battery Capacity
    5000mAh
  • OS
    Android 14

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 23:14 IST
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: A perfect festive phone
