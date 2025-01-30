Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review:The Oppo Reno series has long stood out in the mid-range smartphone segment by offering a blend of premium features at a more affordable price. While the brand is well-known for its budget and high-end devices, the Reno lineup has gained attention with its unique offerings. The latest generation, the Oppo Reno 13 5G series, brings a mix of advanced AI-driven features, upgraded camera, and advanced feature designed to attract more buyers.

I have been using the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G for over three weeks now and it's clear that this device delivers a solid all-around performance. From camera capabilities to display quality and AI features, the Reno 13 Pro offers a well-rounded experience in a competitive mid-range market. To learn more about what makes this phone stand out, read our in-depth review and see if it holds up in today's crowded smartphone space.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Design

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G comes in two colour options: Mist Lavender and Graphite Grey. I had the Mist Lavender variant for the review, which features a butterfly finish that adds a stunning touch when the light hits it at certain angles. The device features a slim 7.55 mm form factor and weighs 195 grams, making it one of the lightest options in its category. For the first time, Oppo has used an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and a one-piece glass back that gives both sturdiness and elegance to the device. Additionally, the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front provides enhanced durability and protection.

On the back, the Reno 13 Pro features two large camera rings for the primary and telephoto sensors, along with pill-shaped cutouts for the LED light and ultrawide camera. While the design lacks the distinctive features seen in previous Reno models, it still holds a sleek and modern look.

On the front, the display impresses with thin bezels, further enhanced by a subtle curve on all four sides. A hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera contributes to a clean, unobtrusive view. However, the cut-out for the front camera is noticeable when you are streaming videos and this is what I find a little annoying.

Furthermore, the power button and volume rocker are positioned on the right side of the device, which is easily accessible with the thumb during one-handed use. Despite its slim design, the phone remains lightweight and comfortable to hold.

Moreover, the Reno 13 Pro 5G boasts an ‘All-Round Armour' body with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust, splash, and even immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Oppo claims it can withstand immersion up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. Oppo also includes a Splash Touch feature, allowing users to interact with the phone even when their fingers are wet.

In my hands-on experience, I submerged the device up to 3 to 3.5 meters multiple times for over an hour to capture the best photos and videos. Also, the phone's Splash Touch feature enables use with wet fingers, which worked surprisingly well during repeated use in wet conditions. The phone performed flawlessly without any touch or functional issues, which truly impressed me.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Display

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G has a 6.83-inch micro-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling. The screen is capable of displaying over 1.07 billion colours thanks to its 10-bit panel, which enhances the visual experience for content viewing. The peak brightness of 1200 nits works well in indoor settings but faces challenges when exposed to direct sunlight.

During my flight from Thailand to Delhi, I binge-watched a few movies and series, including Amaran, Devera, and Squid Game Season 2. I was impressed by the vibrant and accurate colours, as well as the excellent dynamic range and deep blacks, which really elevated the overall viewing experience.

It also features stereo speakers that provide decent audio, though cranking up the volume to its maximum causes the sound to lose some depth. Navigating through the user interface and general browsing is fluid, thanks to the high refresh rate. Gaming also benefits from the display, offering an immersive experience.

Moreover, for those who use their phones for extended periods, Oppo has included a hardware-based low-blue-light solution certified by BOE SGS and Seamless Eye Protection. The device also supports high-frequency PWM dimming at 3,840Hz to reduce eye strain during low-brightness usage. Users can choose from three different colour modes - Natural, Pro, and Vivid - to suit personal preferences.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Camera

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G packs a solid camera setup, the rear cameras feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field of view. I spent a day testing the camera's performance in various lighting conditions and real-world scenarios and here's what I found.

Starting with the primary camera, it performs well in daylight, delivering sharp, detailed images. The contrast and dynamic range are commendable, and it captures subjects with clarity. However, there were moments when the images felt a bit off, which I suspect could be due to software issues that may be addressed in future updates.

The telephoto lens impressed me, especially when zooming in. The 3.5x optical zoom helped me get closer to distant objects without moving. I found the results to be sharp, with natural colours and great detail. The lens also handled portrait shots well, making it a useful tool for a variety of scenarios.

The 8MP ultra-wide lens was decent, performing well in daylight. Landscape shots turned out fine, with good dynamic range and accurate colour reproduction. While it didn't match the primary camera in terms of colour vibrancy, it's still a solid option for wide-angle shots, especially outdoors.

In low-light conditions, the primary sensor did a commendable job of minimizing noise and maintaining detail. Using the pro mode for a moving shot was another highlight, yielding impressive results that exceeded my expectations.

As for selfies, though I'm not a regular user, the 50MP front camera did well. It handled skin tones and colours effectively, and edge detection for portraits was solid. In low light, some noise appeared, but overall, the selfies were sharper and more detailed than many competitors, with a nice natural bokeh effect.

One of the standout features for me was the new underwater mode. Thanks to its IP ratings, you can now take photos and videos underwater, which is a fun addition. The mode disables touch input and lets you use the volume and power buttons to snapshots. I took it for a spin in a swimming pool, and the results were surprisingly good. I spent over an hour underwater, and the phone functioned perfectly, allowing me to capture some unique shots.

In short, I was impressed by the Oppo Reno 13 Pro's camera system, but the underwater mode is what truly stood out. Submerging the phone was a nerve-wracking experience, but once I saw the results, it was clear that Oppo's focus on durability and functionality paid off. If you're into underwater photography or just want a camera system that handles all sorts of environments, this phone has you covered.

Camera Samples:

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: A Look at Its AI-Powered Features

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G brings a range of AI-driven tools designed to enhance daily tasks. While most of these tools require a stable internet connection, they can be quite useful, particularly in boosting productivity and improving photography.

Here are the key AI features on the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G:

AI Writer: Automatically generates captions for social media posts, saving time when you need a quick caption.

Automatically generates captions for social media posts, saving time when you need a quick caption. AI Summary: Condenses long articles or documents into key points, making it easy to digest information quickly.

Condenses long articles or documents into key points, making it easy to digest information quickly. AI Speak: Reads aloud text displayed on the screen, helping with accessibility.

Reads aloud text displayed on the screen, helping with accessibility. AI Recording Summary: Summarises recordings from meetings or interviews, allowing you to revisit important points without having to replay the entire recording.

In terms of photography, Oppo introduces several AI features:

AI Reflection Remover: The AI Reflection Remover attempts to minimise reflections in photos taken through glass. While it's effective in many cases, results can vary.

The AI Reflection Remover attempts to minimise reflections in photos taken through glass. While it's effective in many cases, results can vary. AI Unblur: The AI Unblur tool tries to sharpen blurry images, though its performance was inconsistent.

The AI Unblur tool tries to sharpen blurry images, though its performance was inconsistent. AI Eraser 2.0: This feature helps you remove unwanted distractions in photos, such as people in the background. You can choose between options like Smart Lasso, Paint Over, or Remove People based on your needs.

Oppo has also expanded its AI Studio with new features like:

AI Portrait

AI Reimage

AI Motion

These features rely on an internet connection, as processing does not happen directly on the device.

Additionally, the phone includes two helpful AI features within the user interface:

Google Gemini: Activated by holding the power button to give commands or ask questions.

Activated by holding the power button to give commands or ask questions. Circle to Search: This lets you highlight text or images on the screen and instantly search the web for more information, making it a convenient tool for quick research.

In short, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G provides a range of AI features that can streamline tasks, though their effectiveness is sometimes dependent on an internet connection.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Battery Life

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G features a huge 5800mAh battery that ensures solid performance throughout the day. During my testing, I found that it easily handled a full day of usage, including streaming OTT shows, listening to music, and scrolling through Instagram. For those with lighter usage, the phone can stretch to two full days of battery life. Charging is also efficient, thanks to the included 80W fast charger. With this charger, you can power up the phone from 0 to 100% in around 45-50 minutes, making it convenient for quick recharges.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Performance

When it comes to performance, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G brings a mix of strengths and limitations. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, it promises improved AI, gaming, and imaging capabilities thanks to its 4nm build. Additionally, the new StarSpeed gaming engine sets it apart from other Dimensity chipsets, but in terms of raw performance, it doesn't quite top the charts. Benchmark scores on Antutu (11,11,706) and Geekbench 6 (single core: 1320, multi-core: 4104) suggest that it's not the fastest in its price range, especially when compared to competitors.

In my day-to-day tasks like social media scrolling, messaging, web browsing, binge-watching on OTT and YouTube and listening to Spotify, the Reno 13 Pro delivers a smooth, responsive experience. It handles these activities with ease, offering snappy performance for typical smartphone use. However, when I pushed it to the limit with more demanding games like BGMI and Free Fire Max, the limitations of the chipset became evident. I noticed frame drops when the graphics were cranked up, and the phone did get warm during extended gaming sessions. Thankfully, Oppo has included an AI Multi-Cooling System with a larger VC area, which helps manage the heat. While it didn't get as hot as some other devices I've used, like the Samsung M55 and Vivo V40 Pro, it remained more manageable in comparison.

In short, while the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is great for everyday use, it struggles a bit with more demanding tasks like high-end gaming. The cooling system helps, but it's clear that this phone isn't built for the most intensive gaming experiences.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G: Verdict

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, priced at Rs. 49,999, offers a solid package for those seeking a mid-range premium device. It delivers a vibrant display, solid battery life, and a capable processor, along with water resistance ratings and underwater shooting mode. While it ticks many boxes, some areas hold it back from being a top-tier premium phone. Occasional lag, bloatware, and a lack of wireless charging make it fall short of expectations. The camera, aided by AI tools, shows potential but still requires improvement in overall quality and AI accuracy. Oppo is reportedly working on updates to fix some of these issues, so there's hope for future enhancements.

However, the design, sturdiness, and overall looks of the device are impressive and eye-catching. If you're looking for a sleek and lightweight smartphone under the ₹60000 price tag, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G could be an ideal option. Otherwise, you can look at some other alternatives such as the OnePlus 13R, Vivo V40 Pro and IQOO 13, which offer better performance and value.