Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G review: Premium design, big AI camera worth Rs. 36999?

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G review: The year 2024 has undeniably been a whirlwind for smartphone enthusiasts, with countless devices vying for attention. The first half alone has witnessed a surge in innovative cameras and advanced AI capabilities. To make its edge in this, Realme has joined the Indian smartphone competition by launching the Realme 13 Pro series.

I've had the opportunity to thoroughly test the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G, which I've been using for some time now. The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, a triple camera setup including a periscope telephoto lens, and a large 5,200mAh battery. Let's delve into whether its AI features and camera quality truly set it apart or if it's just another entry in Realme's lineup.

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G review: Design

The Realme 13 Pro Plus flaunts a sleek, modern design, accentuated by its 3D curved display. Available in Emerald Green and Monet Gold, I tested the latter, which features a frosted glass back. This glossy finish not only looks impressive but also effectively resists scratches, smudges, and fingerprints.

On the other hand, the camera module is a standout feature, boasting a design reminiscent of a high-end watch with its golden accents and meticulous metalwork. The dual-toned finish and "Hyperimage+" inscription on a gold backdrop exude a premium aura. While the golden plastic frame complements the overall look, the curved edges create slight discomfort in the hand and the glossy finish contributes to slipperiness. Fortunately, the included cover in the box adequately addresses these small concerns.

At the bottom of the Realme 13 Pro Plus, you'll find a speaker grille, a USB Type-C charging port, a microphone, and a SIM tray accommodating two 5G SIMs. The top edge features a secondary microphone and an additional speaker for stereo sound. The left side of the phone remains unobstructed, while the right side includes the volume rockers and the power button.

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G Review: Display

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, offering up to 2000 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's Widevine L1 certified, allowing you to stream content in Full HD from OTT platforms. However, the display lacks HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, which might disappoint those seeking a more immersive viewing experience. HDR support would have been a nice addition, as some competitors in this price range offer it for better picture quality. While the 120Hz refresh rate performs well in most scenarios, some apps, like YouTube, are limited to 60Hz.

On the positive side, the screen is protected by Armor Shield Glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, enhancing its durability and ideal for those prone to dropping their phones. It also has an IP65 designation, which provides additional dust and water resistance. The in-display fingerprint scanner is highly responsive, unlocking the phone in just a few seconds.

Overall, my experience with the Realme 13 Pro Plus's display was impressive. Whether binge-watching shows like “The Boys” or using it outdoors, the screen's vibrant colours, high contrast ratio, and excellent viewing angles contributed to a satisfying viewing experience.

Realme 13 Pro Plus Review: Performance and Battery life

The Realme 13 Pro Plus houses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and comes in three configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. My review unit had the highest configuration, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. During my evaluation, everyday activities like web browsing, app switching, and multitasking ran seamlessly. In the gaming tests, the Realme 13 Pro Plus handled Call of Duty Mobile at 'high' graphics and 'max' frame rate settings, while BGMI supported 'Ultra HDR' graphics and 'Ultra' frame rate. The gaming performance was satisfactory, with no significant lag or frame drops, and the device remained relatively cool during prolonged gaming sessions. However, it might not be the top choice for hardcore gamers.

In benchmark tests, the Realme 13 Pro Plus achieved an Antutu score of 635,151, outperforming the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 but trailing behind MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 chipset. On Geekbench 6, it scored 872 in single-core tests and 2,736 in multi-core tests. Additionally, it recorded a best loop score of 851 on 3D Mark's WildLife Extreme stress test, with an impressive stability rating of 99.8%.

On the other hand, the handset stands out with its robust 5,200mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging capability. The included charger rapidly juices up the phone, reaching 50 percent in just 20 minutes. Moreover, the battery life is commendable, easily lasting an entire day on a single charge, even under heavy use.

Realme 13 Pro Plus Review: Camera

Realme has equipped its latest smartphone with a powerful camera setup featuring a 50MP primary Sony LYT-701 sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope lens for long-range shots, and an 8MP ultrawide lens for capturing wider scenes. Both the primary and periscope sensors come equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to ensure stability and clarity in shots.

In everyday use, I observed a notable improvement in colour balance, noise reduction, and dynamic range across various lighting conditions. Portrait shots deliver natural-looking results with excellent edge detection, thanks to Realme's Hyperimage+ technology. This tech leverages AI and the HyperRAW algorithm to enhance photo quality, boosting clarity and dynamic range while delivering true-to-life colours, albeit with a slight increase in saturation. Realme TUV Rheinland high-resolution camera certification is the result of this innovation. On the other side, the 8MP ultrawide camera captures fine details, while the 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope lens captures stunning portraits with natural colours, sharp details, and impressive background blur. The 3x optical zoom brings subjects closer without sacrificing quality. Additionally, the AI Group Photo Enhance feature optimises clarity for group photos.

Furthermore, the 32MP front camera with a Sony sensor captures high-quality selfies. It provides 0.8x wide photos and 4K30fps video recording while preserving natural skin tones without excessive beautifying or artificial smoothing.

The Realme 13 Pro Plus also includes various AI features to enhance picture quality, such as ProXD, AI Ultra Clarity, and the AI Eraser found in Google phones. These features are accessible in the photo app. The AI Eraser is decent but not perfect, as it takes time and sometimes leaves detectable marks. The AI Ultra Clarity mode, currently in beta, often overexposes images, distorting them and losing their natural look. I'm hoping this will be addressed in next updates.

Realme 13 Pro Plus Review: Verdict

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G, priced at Rs. 36,999, is undoubtedly a strong contender in the mid-range segment. The device delivers a strong package with a standout camera system. Its AI-enhanced photography, coupled with a versatile lens setup, captures impressive shots. The sleek design, vibrant display, and excellent battery life are additional highlights. However, performance might not match top-tier competitors. While the handset handles most tasks smoothly, gamers or those seeking peak performance might be disappointed. Additionally, some AI features, like the AI Eraser and AI Ultra Quality, need improvement.

If you prioritise camera quality, good battery life, and a sleek design, the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is worth considering. But if gaming or high-end performance are your top priorities, you might want to explore other options.