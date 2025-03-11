Samsung Galaxy S25 review: A flagship with top-tier features but a few drawbacks holding it back

The Samsung Galaxy S25 offers premium features at competitive prices. But do they truly live up to the flagship hype? Let's find out in our detailed review.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 07:06 IST
The Galaxy S25 starts at Rs. 80,999 in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25: Samsung's Galaxy S series has always been synonymous with a premium software experience, and this year's Galaxy S25 series takes it up a notch. The lineup, which includes the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, is designed to appeal to different types of users, whether you're a die-hard Galaxy fan or someone looking for a powerful yet affordable flagship. While the Ultra and Plus model is always a clear standout, the standard Galaxy 25 are close behind, offering much of the same appeal at a lower price. With a new chipset, an upgraded camera system, and 12GB of RAM, these devices pack impressive features. But what truly sets the series apart is Samsung's Galaxy AI, which enhances everything from your assistant to useful AI features.

The Galaxy S25 starts at Rs. 80,999 for the 12+256GB model. After using it for more than two weeks, here's my detailed review of Samsung's latest flagship offering and what it has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Design

Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Samsung Galaxy S25 features rounded edges and flat frames that give it a refined look. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S25 features rounded edges and flat frames that give it a refined look. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 offer a familiar design with a few thoughtful updates. The overall look remains similar to previous models, but there are subtle changes that make a difference. It features rounded edges and flat frames that give it a refined look. The Galaxy S25 come in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow. I had the chance to review the Icy Blue variant, and it feels classy, appealing and premium.

Samsung has also refined the design details, such as the black camera rings, which set the new Galaxy S25 apart from older ones. The Galaxy S25 is more comfortable to use one-handed, weighing under 170 grams. It features a second-generation Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both sides, which adds more durability to its overall design.

Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Samsung Galaxy S25 Design (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S25 Design (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Though the overall design remains consistent with previous models - flat edges, curved corners, and the signature rear camera layout - the phone feels secure to hold, especially with the flat edges. The back of the phone has a smooth matte finish, which can be slippery at first but becomes easier to manage over time. Despite this, I recommend using a case for extra protection, though the sleek feel of the rear panel is still enjoyable.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Display and Audio

Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display, which delivers clear, vibrant visuals, and although brightness levels are similar to last year's models, it still shines brightly enough to maintain crisp detail in various lighting conditions. The lower brightness level is especially useful for comfortable viewing in dark settings.

One standout feature is the adaptive refresh rate, which adjusts down to 1Hz during activities like reading or browsing, making it easy on the eyes. While it lacks Dolby Vision HDR support (which means no Dolby Vision for Netflix), it still supports HDR10, so streaming on platforms like Netflix works fine. The device is also Widevine L1 compliant, which means you can enjoy HDR content on the go. As for gaming, the displays handle 120Hz gaming smoothly, and I did not encounter any issues while playing the game.

In terms of audio, Galaxy S25 comes equipped with stereo speakers that deliver balanced sound. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos modes and Boost Dialogue adds an extra layer of clarity, especially when watching videos with background noise.

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 review: Promising foldable but far from benchmark

Samsung Galaxy S25: Cameras Capabilities

Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Galaxy S25 features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Galaxy S25 features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with a solid camera setup, which is designed to deliver vibrant and det ailed photos, though it's not a drastic upgrade from previous models.

It features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, alongside a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. One standout feature is the ability to shoot 8K video at 30 or 60fps, depending on the setting and your demand. While the camera specs haven't changed much from the Galaxy S24, the real-world performance is still impressive.

In terms of image quality, I found that photos are generally sharp, with excellent colour reproduction and balanced contrast. The bokeh effect is another strength, with smooth subject isolation and pleasing background blur. Whether it's daylight or low-light, the Galaxy S25 handles exposure and depth well, capturing rich details with minimal noise.

Also read: Vivo V50 review: Bold upgrade for photography lovers, but is it enough?

The ultra-wide lens, despite its lack of autofocus, offers good dynamic range and performs well, though colors can sometimes be oversaturated in artificial lighting. Zoom photos taken at 2x or 3x are decent but lack the detail of the primary sensor. The telephoto lens does a solid job, but it doesn't quite match the clarity seen on the main camera.

In low-light conditions, photos lose some sharpness, and fast-moving subjects can appear blurry, which is expected but still a bit of a letdown for a flagship. That said, both models excel in portrait shots, thanks to the telephoto lens, producing excellent detail and lifelike skin tones.

Moreover, the Galaxy S25 impress with 8K recording at 30 FPS, and the new log format offers greater control in post-editing.

In short, the Galaxy S25 performs well in daylight, but it lags behind rivals in low-light capabilities. The front cameras, however, capture accurate skin tones and vivid colours, ensuring you look your best in selfies.

Image Samples

See all photos Icon
+22 more

Samsung Galaxy S25 Review: Performance

Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Genshin Impact on Samsung Galaxy S25. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Genshin Impact on Samsung Galaxy S25. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 comes packed with the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, a custom silicon designed specifically for S-series. This powerful processor, paired with 12GB of RAM (the same as the Ultra variant), handles everything from day-to-day tasks to more demanding processes. One of the key enhancements is the improved AI capabilities, which Samsung promises will run smoothly, contributing to a more efficient overall user experience.

Also read: iPhone 16 review: Solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations

Additionally, Samsung has revamped the thermal performance with a 40% larger vapor chamber, a design tweak that boosts heat dissipation. This improvement isn't just about handling AI; it also ensures the devices perform well during graphics-heavy activities like gaming. When it comes to security, the Galaxy S25 has facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner. Personally, I found the fingerprint sensor to be the more dependable choice throughout the day due to its speed and accuracy, although face unlock still works fine.

When testing performance with demanding games like BGMI, Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact at the highest settings, I experienced no performance drops. Additionally, Samsung's Game Side Screen feature is a nice addition, offering the ability to toggle between performance modes and refresh rate adjustments for a more customised gaming experience. The haptic feedback, too, is impressive, providing satisfying vibrations during typing and gaming.

That said, the Galaxy S25 tends to heat up more than the S25 Plus during extended usage. This becomes particularly noticeable when multitasking outdoors, like using a camera app or Google Maps while browsing or recording high-res videos. The excess heat leads to faster battery drain in these scenarios. Unfortunately, overheating has been a recurring issue with Samsung devices across various price points, and it's something I hoped they would have addressed by now, especially given its impact during warmer months.

Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Benchmark and Geekbench 6 results. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Benchmark and Geekbench 6 results. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

In terms of benchmarks, the Galaxy S25 holds its own with a score of 18,40,780 on AnTuTu and GeekBench 6 scores of 2783 (single-core) and 9568 (multi-core). During 3DMark's Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, the phone scored 5,836 (best loop score) with 49.1% stability. These results are typical for a folding phone priced under Rs. 1 lakh.

On the bright side, Samsung's commitment to seven years of software and security updates is a significant advantage, setting a high standard that competitors will have a hard time matching.

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: A perfect festive phone

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus Review: One UI 7 and Galaxy AI

Samsung has once again raised the bar with the Galaxy S25 series, particularly on the software front. The new One UI 7, based on Android 15, delivers a refined, fast, and responsive experience. From its sleek new icons to the well-organised split notification tray, navigating the device feels intuitive and seamless.

A standout feature of One UI 7 is its deep integration with Galaxy AI. The lock screen's Now Bar widget displays real-time app activities in a simple card layout, while Galaxy AI-driven Briefs provide personalised content like news and weather updates. While these features are interesting, they don't drastically change the user experience, but future third-party integrations could unlock their full potential.

Samsung has also made a significant improvement in search functionality. The natural language search in settings allows users to input everyday phrases like "update my phone," making it easier to find relevant options without memorising exact terms. It's a small tweak, but it's one that makes a noticeable difference.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 review: Compelling AI features, impressive camera but lacks flagship power

In a bold move, Samsung has swapped out Bixby for Google's Gemini assistant, and the results are impressive. Gemini integrates flawlessly across apps, handling commands like creating calendar events or sending messages with ease. However, third-party app integration, particularly with WhatsApp, is still a bit hit or miss.

Additional AI-powered features, such as AI Select, Call Transcripts, and Audio Eraser, bring a futuristic touch to everyday tasks. While they're not perfect, they certainly showcase what's possible.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 packs plenty of high-tech features, and while some may be exclusive to this lineup, it'll be exciting to see how long these innovations remain unique to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Battery and Charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Samsung Galaxy S25 battery health. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S25 battery health. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

The Galaxy S25 features a 4000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It also supports 15W wireless charging and the wireless PowerShare feature to charge other devices, though it lacks the MagSafe magnetic connection seen in Apple's iPhones. However, you can use official Samsung or third-party cases with magnetic connectors to replicate this function.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy S25 offers around 5 to 6 hours of screen-on time, comfortably getting through the day under moderate use. However, heavier tasks like gaming or streaming have caused the battery to drain faster.

The charging speeds could be better, though. The device takes over 0 to 100 minutes to charge fully with 25W fast charging, which feels slow compared to competitors. Also, the lack of a charger in the box is disappointing, as you'll need to buy a compatible charger separately, which adds to the overall cost.

Verdict:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a solid flagship contender, offering premium features and performance at a lower price than its siblings. With the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, impressive AI capabilities, and top-tier camera setups, it stands out as a versatile all-rounder. The Galaxy S25, with its compact design and lighter weight, is ideal for those seeking portability. The device excels in performance, display, and software experience, making it perfect for anyone looking for a reliable flagship without breaking the bank.

However, it does have downsides, such as heating issues during heavy use and somewhat underwhelming low-light camera performance. The lack of a charger in the box can also be frustrating, especially considering the slower charging speeds. Despite these flaws, its long-term software support and the seamless integration of Galaxy AI make Galaxy S25 a solid choice for anyone in the market for a premium Android experience.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 80,999/-
Product Name
Galaxy S25
Brand Name
Samsung
Pros
  • Vibrant display
  • Compact and durable design
  • Long battery life
  • One UI 7 and AI features
  • Long-term software support
Cons
  • Heating issues
  • Slow charging
  • No charger in the box
  • No Dolby Vision HDR support
Specifications
  • Display
    6.2-inch
  • Processor
    Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Rear Camera
    50MP + 12MP + 10MP
  • Front Camera
    12MP
  • RAM
    12GB
  • Storage
    256GB, 512GB
  • Battery
    4000mAh
  • OS
    Android 15

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 07:00 IST
