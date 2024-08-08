 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Premium leap in Samsung’s foldable space | Mobile Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Premium leap in Samsung's foldable space

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 made its debut a few weeks ago. We have been using the foldable flagship for sometime and here's what we think of it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Korean giant's latest foldable flagship in the market and we got a chance to use it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest foldable flagship from the Korean giant, who has been dominating the foldable segment for the past several years. Over the generations, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phones have evolved with a range of new features, improved design, and a more reliable hinge. But with more companies entering the competition, Samsung needs to up its game to stay at the top. If you have been following the foldable phone market, you must have heard about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. And if you haven't, read on to find out what the device has to offer. We spent some time using the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and here's what we think about the latest foldable phone on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Design

Let's talk about the design of the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 first. Firstly, there aren't many changes that one might expect Samsung to bring with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the moment you hold the device in your hand, you can easily notice the refinement. The new Galaxy Fold is lighter and thinner than its predecessor, making it much more comfortable to hold. It now features flat edges, but the bottom corners still dig into the palm of your hand due to the size of the device. The phone now feels much sturdier and more reliable to carry around.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 feels thinner and lighter than its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 feels thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

Samsung has increased the size of the cover screen by 1mm. Although it may not seem like much, the change definitely makes the display more friendly for typing. Other than that, the front of the device is similar to its predecessor. While the edges are flatter and give the phone a much better appeal, the company could have increased the gap between the power button and volume rockers. During our review, there were several instances where we accidentally locked the phone while adjusting the volume.

At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 unit we received had a carbon fibre finish, setting it apart from its competitors. The back of the phone does not attract fingerprints and scratches, making it easier to use without a case. However, the large camera bump may become an issue when putting the phone in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with carbon fibre finish.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with carbon fibre finish.

Samsung has done a great job with the weight distribution of the device, and you can feel it while using the larger display. When you use the inner display, even with one hand, the phone does not feel heavy or out of balance like its rivals. The device is rated IPX8 for dust and water resistance. Although this means that dust particles smaller than 1mm can still penetrate the device, we were fortunate enough not to encounter any such situation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Hinge

Samsung has improved the design of the hinge with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, making it easier to unfold. Although the device now has a slightly larger gap between the two sides of the frame, the inner screen still appears to close tightly enough to keep out dust. Unlike its predecessors, we were able to open the phone with one hand. It is comparatively smooth and feels less resistant when compared to its rivals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's hinge definitely feels much smoother and sturdy than the previous-gen model.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's hinge definitely feels much smoother and sturdy than the previous-gen model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Display

Now, let's dive into the displays of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 because, honestly, they're a major selling point of the device.

Inner Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6's main 7.6-inch display is a stunning piece of technology. With a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate, the AMOLED display with a subtle crease is undoubtedly a delight to use. While Samsung claims to have worked on reducing crease visibility, we did not see much difference when compared to its predecessor. The display is vibrant, crisp, and almost perfect for playing games, watching videos, or getting some work done. The refresh rate makes everything feel smooth. Scrolling through social media on such a large screen feels less exhausting, and the brightness makes it easier to use the device under the sun too. The protective layer over the main display feels much more durable and responsive now.

Outer Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a 6.3-inch outer display which is slightly bigger than its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a 6.3-inch outer display which is slightly bigger than its predecessor.

Although the outer display may not pack as much bling as the inner one, it is still impressive. The 6.3-inch outer display of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 feels just right for performing quick tasks with one hand without needing to unfold the device. The outer display also gets a 120Hz refresh rate and is capable enough to function as a separate device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Performance and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. This means that the phone can handle almost everything you throw at it with ease. Switching between graphically intense games, multitasking between apps, or using multiple social media platforms simultaneously, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 handles all of this with ease. The device is quick, responsive, and showcases what a high-performing device can do.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 runs Android-14 based OS out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 runs Android-14 based OS out of the box.

The device runs Samsung's One UI 6, based on Android 14, out of the box. The phone's OS is specifically tailored for this foldable, adding several additional features that make great use of the large main display. Better split-screen functionality, a handy taskbar, and improved multitasking add to the overall points.

AI Features

The new foldable from Samsung comes with a range of Galaxy AI features that enhance productivity and creativity through the expansive screen. Samsung Notes now features Note Assist, offering translation, summaries, auto-formatting, and transcription of voice recordings. On the other hand, the Composer tool generates context-aware text for emails and social media. Integrated with Google Gemini, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 provides a personal AI assistant for tasks and real-time information. Backed by the AI-powered ProVisual Engine, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers advanced photo and video editing tools, such as Portrait Studio and Instant Slow-mo, which are powerful tools for creativity and productivity.

Although all of these AI features definitely make the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 a much more productive device, it wasn't very common for us to use these AI features. We feel that these tools are for occasional use, and users will take some time to get used to them.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers an amazing gaming experience.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers an amazing gaming experience.

Battery

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a 4,400mAh battery, which comfortably lasts through a full day of normal use, including web browsing, streaming videos, and some gaming. The 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds are fairly standard, so don't expect lightning-fast charging times, but they are sufficient.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold's camera has always been a solid performer. The 6th-gen model comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Although the camera system is definitely better than several of its rivals, it does not break new ground. The photos turn out vibrant and sharp. A big shoutout to Samsung's improved computational photography for amazing performance in low light.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a powerful triple-rear camera setup.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a powerful triple-rear camera setup.

The ultra-wide lens captures expansive shots, while the telephoto lens is great for zooming in without losing too much detail. The front-facing camera setup includes a 10MP sensor on the cover display and another 4MP under the main screen. The under-display camera has definitely improved, providing better clarity and colour accuracy. It's not going to replace your primary camera, but it's more than enough for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera offers a reliable performance in most conditions.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera offers a reliable performance in most conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Premium leap in Samsung's foldable space
