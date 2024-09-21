 Vivo T3 Ultra review: An all-rounder mid-ranger smartphone | Mobile Reviews

Vivo T3 Ultra review: An all-rounder mid-ranger smartphone

Vivo T3 Ultra review: This mid-rangers smartphone comes with some impressive features and powerful specifications to compete with smartphones under Rs.30000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 21 2024, 11:38 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra review
Check out the Vivo T3 Ultra review to know if it's worth sending around Rs.30000. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Vivo T3 Ultra review: Vivo has made a reputable image across the market in budget, mid-range, as well as the premium market. While the X-series smartphones are gaining much recognition, we have also witnessed significant growth in the Vivo V-series smartphones, making them one of the ideal mid-range smartphones. However, for the first time Vivo launched a T-series smartphone between Rs.30000 to Rs.35000 segment with the new T3 Ultra as these devices usually fall under the mentioned budget. The “T” in the series denotes “Turbo” and it's currently in its third generation with the Vivo T3 series. Additionally, the Vivo T3 Ultra is the first “Utlra” variant smartphone launched under the Turbo series, therefore I had a little high expectation from the device.

I have been using the Vivo T3 Ultra for over 2 weeks now and surprisingly, the smartphone has shocked me in several scenarios. While its design, features, and specifications are somewhat similar to the Vivo V40 series, the company differentiates the two models when it comes to performance-centric tasks and premium camera capabilities. While the Vivo V40 series is known for its camera features due to ZEISS optics integration, the T3 Ultra in my opinion is a whole package deal at affordable pricing. Check out the detailed Vivo T3 Ultra review to know how it's a highly competitive smartphone.

Vivo T3 Ultra review: Design and display

Vivo T3 Ultra
Vivo T3 Ultra features a 1.5K 3Dcurved AMOLED display. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Vivo T3 Ultra features a 1.5K 3Dcurved AMOLED display. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

When it comes to design, I must say Vivo knows how to sell its products with attractive or premium-looking designs. I am saying this because the Vivo T3 Ultra design is the exact replica of the recently launched Vivo V40 series which sells in the higher mid-range category. As much as the design compliments the smartphone, it is also sleek and lightweight providing a comfortable grip and a premium feel.

The smartphone comes in two colour variants: Forest Green and Lunar Grey colour, I received the Grey colour which looks quite attractive to my taste. It comes with a similar pill-shaped camera layout as the Vivo V40 model, however, it does come with a design downgrade when it comes to plastic frame and Schott Xsenation glass protection. Apart from these minute shortcomings, the Vivo T3 Ultra looks and feels quite premium.

Now, coming to the display, the Vivo T3 Ultra features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with no bezels on the sizes, making it look ever more pleasing. Curved displays provide a better viewing and over user experience but they are also prone to get an accidental touch. In terms of the viewing experience, the Vivo T3 Ultra produces exceptional visuals, vibrant colours, and impressive quality videos. I enjoyed plenty of OTT content on the device, and I loved the experience.

It claims to offer up to 4500nits peak brightness, which can be adjusted into the lowest and highest setting according to the environment. Furthermore, the T3 Ultra offers a 120Hz refresh rate which makes the device fluid and quite responsive. In my opinion, the Vivo T3 Ultra had me impressed given the price range and the quality of specs they have offered.

Vivo T3 Ultra review: Camera

Vivo T3 Ultra
Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual camera setup alongside an Aura light. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual camera setup alongside an Aura light. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera. While some of its features are similar to the Vivo V40 series, the major difference between them is the cameras since the T3 Ultra does not include a ZEISS optics integration The smartphone also sports an Aura flashlight and a flicker sensor for videos.

In terms of camera performance, the Vivo T3 Ultra is average if not decent. The smartphone produces different colour tones when switched between different modes. Therefore, the smartphone struggles to capture the colours accurately. Additionally, when indoors the sensor does not capture much light which makes the images dull. However, the outdoor images came out to be bright and detailed. Additionally, when keeping the device on Night mode, you'll notice unnatural colours and the colour contrast is not very good. However, it manages to capture social media-worthy images and the portrait mode captures the best images out of all the other modes.

We can say that Vivo T3 Ultra does not have the best game in camera performance, but captures decent images considering the price point. Additionally, since the brand mentions it as a performance-centric smartphone, it does deliver the expected results. Let's dive deep into its performance structure to know if it's the jack of all trades.

Vivo T3 Ultra review: Performance

Vivo T3 Ultra
Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Vivo T3 Ultra is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset which also powers the Vivo V40 Pro which is priced quite higher. However, Vivo has made a smart gamble of bringing the high mid-range chipset to smartphones under Rs.35000. But is the performance really up to the mark? Well during my time of usage, the smartphone performed exceptionally as the everyday tasks were a breeze. I did not encounter any lag or stutter while using social media, switching between apps, playing games, and other crucial tasks.

I played a couple of Battle Royale games in higher graphic settings, and the Vivo T3 Ultra beautifully managed long gaming sessions. However, there was a slight heating but that only occurred after playing for about 45 minutes. In terms of gaming performance, the visual was smooth, the gameplay was quick and I did not face any frame drops or slow screen. Therefore, If you are looking for a performance-centric smartphone where you can conduct day-to-day tasks and play occasional games, then the Vivo T3 Ultra could be the right fit for you.

In terms of software experience, the Vivo T3 Ultra runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 which offers a clutter-free experience. However, you will find a few pre-installed apps which can be easily uninstalled later. Otherwise, you can access all the latest Android features on the device.

Vivo T3 Ultra review: Battery

Vivo T3 Ultra
Vivo T3 Ultra battery features. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Vivo T3 Ultra battery features. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Vivo T3 Ultra is backed by a 5500mAh battery which is quite massive considering the size and thickness of the device. Well, in terms of battery life, it easily provides a whole day battery with a single change which was very impressive. With medium to heavy usage, you can easily use the smartphone for up to 18 hours which was quite above my expectations. The smartphone comes with an 80W fast charging that recharges the device in 40 to 45 minutes. Therefore, the Vivo T3 Ultra also met the expectations in terms of battery life.

Vivo T3 Ultra review: Verdict

The Vivo T3 Ultra at under Rs.35000 is nothing but an impressive smartphone which has the ability to compete with some of the popular smartphones in the segment including Realme GT 6T, OnePlus Nord 4, and others. The T3 Ultra comes with a punchy and responsive display, a decent camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor which performs quite well, and a never-ending battery life, making it an all-rounder smartphone in the budget. However, if you are more of a camera-centric smartphone user, then you can skip this smartphone.

 

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
INR 31,999/-
Product Name
T3 Ultra
Brand Name
Vivo
Pros
  • Impressive 3D Curved Display
  • Powerful performance
  • great battery life
Cons
  • Slight overheating
  • average camera
Specifications
  • Display
    6.78-inch
  • Rear camera
    50MP
  • Front camera
    32MP
  • Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
  • Battery
    5500mAh

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 11:00 IST
