Vivo V50e review in 10 points: What’s good and what’s not

Planning to buy the new Vivo V50e? Here’s a summarised 10-point review to know if it's worth Rs.28999.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 23 2025, 11:52 IST
Vivo V50e comes with a massive 5600mAh battery, but with a slim design. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Earlier this year, we witnessed the launch of the Vivo V50, which grabbed much attention for its new camera features and sleek design. Now, the company has introduced another smartphone under the series, the Vivo V50e priced at Rs.28999 with compelling features and offerings. But, is it worth the hype? I have been using this mid-ranger for a couple of weeks to test performance, its hyped camera capabilities, and other crucial features to know if it's worth upgrading. Since the Vivo V50e is a camera-centred smartphone, I did not have many expectations for performance. However, the smartphone has excelled in several areas, including providing a vibrant display, lasting battery life, and much more. Therefore, check out this Vivo V50e review in 10 points and know if you should buy or skip.

Also read: Vivo T4 5G launched with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC in India at Rs.21999- All details

Vivo V50e review in 10 points

  1. Design: The Vivo V50e has maintained its slimness and lightweight build, which may be liked by buyers. The smartphones come in two colour options: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White, both providing a new look and texture to the rear panel, giving the smartphone a premium touch. Despite having a plastic build, Vivo has not compromised on durability by offering IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring water and dust resistance.
  2. Display: The Vivo V50e features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800nits peak brightness. It offers FHD+ resolution, HDR10+ and Widevine L1 certification, bringing an enhanced viewing experience. This smartphone is perfect for entertainment as it provides crisp and vibrant visuals.
  3. Camera performance: The Vivo V50e features a dual camera setup that includes 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide camera. While it misses on ZEISS integration, it does not degrade the image quality. The smartphone captures decent images with great detailing and natural colours. It also excels in portrait and low-light photography for the given price point.
  4. Performance: The Vivo V50e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, the same as last year's V40e. It provides effortless day-to-day performance with no lag or stutter. However, long-duration graphics-intensive gaming and multitasking make the experience slightly choppy.
  5. Software: It runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15, providing all the latest UI features. While experience is seamless, the Vivo V50e comes with plenty of bloatware, which hampers the experience. It not only includes first-party Vivo apps, but also annoying games and apps, making the experience cluttered.
  6. RAM and storage: The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. These storage options are quite promising for storing apps, games, videos, photos, and other files. Furthermore, with the given RAM storage, the smartphone can also support AI-powered features.
  7. Battery and charging: The Vivo V50e is backed by a 5600mAh battery, providing battery life that lasts an entire day with a single charge. I intensively used the smartphone for by day-to-day requirements and at the end of the I was still left with a good 20% battery. The smartphone supports 90W charging, which takes about 45 minutes to fully charge the device.
  8. AI features: Vivo offers plenty of AI-powered features to the V50e, including camera features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Photo Enhancer, AI Image Expander, and more. Other smart AI features include AI Note Assist, Gemini integration, AI Transcript Assist, Circle to Search, and much more.
  9. Price and value: The Vivo V50e comes with a starting price of Rs. 28999 for 8GB+128GB storage variant. While the smartphone is not capable of heavy-duty tasks, it offers a great display experience, lasting battery life, and great camera quality, which makes it a great value for money device. However, a performance could've been appreciated.
  10. Who should buy: If you are someone who is looking for a great feature-filled smartphone with a great camera, promising day-to-day performance, entertainment and casual gaming, then you should not think twice about getting the Vivo V50e.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 11:52 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets