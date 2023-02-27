Steal Deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut to 32999 from 74999; no exchange required

On JioMart, currently, you can find some limited-time deals and one of them is on the premium Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Thanks to the Jio Mart deal you will be able to nab it at an affordable price. Read on to know how to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at the best price possible.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut

If you check the original retail price of the 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, then it is priced at Rs. 74999. However, with this Jio Mart deal, you can get it at a stunningly low price of just Rs. 33999. This makes a total of 54 percent discount from its earlier MRP. The Jio Mart deal is also offering a bunch of bank offers. For the maximum discount, you will need to do the payment via Simpl which offers 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1000. This will bring down the price to just Rs. 32999.

Apart from this, AU debit and credit card holders can get up to Rs. 300 off, while Paytm users can get up to Rs. 500 cashback.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

The answer is yes! And there are several reasons. First, Samsung had launched the Galaxy S20 FE with three years of software support, which means you will be able to experience the latest Android 13 features and even more. Plus, after the arrival of the 5G services in India, this would be a great opportunity to get a pemium smartphone option that does not affect your savings too much.

Apart from that, it features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the performance of a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a 4500mAh battery. It takes care of photography with a triple-camera setup of a 12MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.