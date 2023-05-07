Super hot deal! Samsung Galaxy A23 price crashes under 10000 from 25490 during Amazon sale

Amazon is currently the one-stop destination for all smartphone seekers. It is due to the ongoing 'Great Summer Sale' offering a hefty discount on almost all smartphone models. If you're looking for a new Samsung smartphone and want to save some money, there's an exciting offer available on Amazon for the Samsung Galaxy A23. You can now even purchase this phone for under Rs. 10000 with the help of an exchange deal. However, if you don't want to let go of your old phone, you can still save a lot. Here's how you can take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy A23 deal.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is presently being offered on Amazon for Rs. 18619, which is a 27 percent discount from its usual price of Rs. 25490. The same variant is priced at Rs. 22999 on Flipkart.

Additionally, several bank offers are available to further decrease the cost, such as an instant discount of Rs. 1000 on ICICI and Kotak bank credit cards for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. With the maximum bank offers, the phone can be obtained for as low as Rs. 17619.

However, it must be noted that this massive offer is only available for the Peach and Blue colour variants. While other colour variants such as light Blue, Silver, and Orange are available at a higher price.

Samsung Galaxy A23 with exchange deal

To further reduce the cost of the smartphone even more, you may want to think about exchanging your old smartphone that is in good working condition. The exchange offer provides a discount of up to Rs. 17650 on the phone. Although you may not receive the full amount, a smartphone in good condition will allow you to purchase the Galaxy A23 for under Rs. 10000 after considering the bank offers and exchange deals.

Samsung Galaxy A23: What does it have to offer

The Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone packs a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature. For photography, the Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.