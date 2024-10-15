 Why Apple iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones | Mobile News

Why Apple iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones

Google Pixel 9a and the iPhone SE 4 are shaping up to be exciting options from Google and Apple, and they might just become the dark horses of 2025.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 15 2024, 16:07 IST
Why Apple iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones
iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in the first half of 2024 with Apple Intelligence features. (Unsplash)

All the big players, including Apple and Google, have launched their flagships for 2024, and now, with 2025 on the horizon, speculation surrounding the 2025 releases is growing. The first couple of months are expected to be dominated by Samsung with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. While it could stand as a reliable Android option, Samsung may play it safe, which is why—as things stand—the real dark horses of the year could be the iPhone SE 4 and the Google Pixel 9a, both expected to be upper mid-range devices around the 50,000 mark. There are several reasons why we think so. Read on.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon: May have design similar to iPhone 7 Plus, check details

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone SE 4 Expected to Bring iPhone 16's Flagship Features At A Mid-Range Price, While Pixel 9a Could Get Gemini Power

To get Apple's top-tier performance, you currently need to spend at least 79,900 on the iPhone 16. But what if the iPhone SE 4, with its likely A18 chipset and 8GB RAM, makes it accessible around 50,000? This would be a big draw, and it may even cannibalise sales of the iPhone 16 for Apple, especially in price-sensitive markets like India.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As for the Pixel 9a, Google is expected to equip it with the latest Tensor G4 SoC, minus the new modem, making it eligible to run Gemini on-device. It may not get the Pixel 9 Pro's exclusive features like Video Boost, but it will certainly offer an AI-rich experience that could rival, if not surpass, some flagships.

Also Read: Realme GT 7 Pro set to launch with large 6,500mAh battery and other powerful features: Report

Same Core Experience As Flagships For Less Than Half The Price

Yes, the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro come with 120Hz displays, triple camera setups, and more. But if you think about it, models like Apple's SE series or Google's A-series phones offer largely the same experience. The Pixel 8a launched with the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 Pro, which costs twice as much. Similarly, when the iPhone SE 3 debuted, it featured the same A15 chipset as the iPhone 14—that's where the value lies. You're getting nearly the same performance with logical trade-offs, and for some people, these trade-offs don't matter, so they would happily pay less than half the flagship price.

iOS 18 And Android 15

It goes without saying, but both the Pixel 9a and the iPhone SE 4, whenever they launch, will ship with the latest respective software versions: iOS 18 for the iPhone and Android 15 for the Pixel 9a. Both will be ad-free, bloatware-free, and offer some of the most secure software experiences available. This could be a significant selling point, especially around the 50,000 price bracket.

Also Read: IMC 2024: PM Modi kicks off Global Telecom Innovations at ITU-WTSA and India Mobile Congress

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 15:45 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone 15 pro available for under 98,000 on flipkart – these users should buy it over iphone 16 pro 5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iphone 16, pixel 9 pro xl and more google pixel 9 pro pre-orders to start in india after a two-month wait: price and everything you need to know xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details oneplus 13 could launch with custom snapdragon 8 elite chip: check launch date, expected specs and more samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy android 15 release: here’s when pixel phones may get big google update samsung’s most expensive phone may look like this, expected to cost over…
Home Mobile Why Apple iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming
Red Dead Redemption PC release

Red Dead Redemption PC release: System requirements, upgrades, and key details for gamers
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode thrills players: Nearly 900000 dive into Ludendorff Cemetery survival challenge
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port set to bring new mods, features, and exciting possibilities this October

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets