Moto C Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Moto C Plus
Moto C Plus (Starry Black, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage)
₹7,000
₹8,000
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Moto C price in India starts at Rs.6,799. The lowest price of Moto C is Rs.7,000 on amazon.in.
Moto C price in India starts at Rs.6,799. The lowest price of Moto C is Rs.7,000 on amazon.in.