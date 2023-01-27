 Moto C Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto C

    Moto C is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,799 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2350 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto C from HT Tech. Buy Moto C now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,799
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2350 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Moto C Price in India

    Moto C price in India starts at Rs.6,799. The lowest price of Moto C is Rs.7,000 on amazon.in.

    Moto C price in India starts at Rs.6,799. The lowest price of Moto C is Rs.7,000 on amazon.in.

    Moto C Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2350 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 145.5 mm
    • 154 grams
    • 9.0 mm
    • 73.6 mm
    • Pearl White, Starry Black, Fine Gold
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • TFT
    • 196 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 64.21 %
    General
    • Moto
    • June 2, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • C
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.0
    • Yes
    Moto C FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto C in India?

    Moto C price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto C?

    How many colors are available in Moto C?

    What is the Moto C Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto C Waterproof?

    View More

    Moto C