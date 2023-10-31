 Moto E22 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Moto E22

Moto E22 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,190 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor , 4020 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 31 October 2023
Key Specs
₹11,190 (speculated)
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
MediaTek Helio G37
16 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
4020 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Moto E22 Price in India

The starting price for the Moto E22 in India is Rs. 11,190.  This is the Moto E22 base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Moto E22 in India is Rs. 11,190.  This is the Moto E22 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Astro Black and Crystal Blue.

Moto E22

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Astro Black, Crystal Blue
Upcoming

Moto E22 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • MediaTek Helio G37
  • 4020 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4020 mAh
Camera
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • Astro Black, Crystal Blue
  • 74.6 mm
  • 172 grams
  • 163.5 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 270 ppi
  • 83.63 %
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 90 Hz
General
  • Android v12
  • Moto
  • October 30, 2023 (Expected)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G37
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • PowerVR GE8320
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 64 GB
