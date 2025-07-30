Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Release date : 30 July 2025

Moto G86 Power

Moto G86 Power is a Android 15 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core Processor and 8GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G86 Power from HT Tech. Buy Moto G86 Power now with free delivery.
Cosmic Sky Golden Cypress Spellbound
Price : ₹17,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Moto G86 Power Price in India and other variants

The price for the Moto G86 Power in India is Rs. 17,999 . This is the Moto G86 Power base model with 128GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress and Spellbound. Market Status of Moto G86 Power is Released. ...Read More

Moto G86 Power Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (7nm)

Experience exceptional multitasking and gaming performance with optimized efficiency and thermal management.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 16MP Front

Capture stunning photos with impressive detail and great low-light performance. Ideal for vivid social media sharing and versatile video recording.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB

Enjoy swift app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample storage for games and media, enhancing your overall smartphone experience.

display
Display
6.8 inch pOLED, 120Hz

Delight in vibrant colors, true clarity, and smooth scrolling, with excellent outdoor visibility enhanced by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i.

battery
Battery
6720 mAh with 33W TurboPower charging

Boast long-lasting battery life and quick recharging, keeping you connected throughout your day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for heavy users, gamers, and content creators seeking performance, durability, and vibrant display technology.

Moto G86 Power Summary

The Motorola G86 Power is built to turn heads and keep up with every part of your day. Its 6.67 inch Super HD pOLED display delivers rich colours, razor sharp detail, and an ultra smooth 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling, gaming, and streaming feel effortlessly fluid. With HDR10+ support and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness, it stays vivid and clear even under the harsh midday sun, making it perfect for outdoor adventures or binge-watching on the go.

Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 powers through apps, multitasking, and gaming without missing a beat, backed by 8GB of RAM for smooth and responsive performance. The huge 6,720mAh battery means less time worrying about your next charge, while 33W fast charging quickly gets you back in action.

The camera setup is equally impressive, with a 50MP Sony primary sensor featuring optical image stabilisation to keep photos sharp and steady, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens that opens up your shots for more detail. The 32MP selfie camera captures crisp selfies and supports video chats in stunning 4K clarity.

Wrapped in a sleek vegan leather finish and armed with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, the Motorola G86 Power combines style, durability, and future ready 5G connectivity, making it a reliable companion for work, play, and everything in between.

Moto G86 Power: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5mm headphone jack

  • Quick Charging

    33W TurboPower charging

  • Capacity

    6720 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 8MP

  • Front Camera

    32MP

  • Video Recording

    4K video recording

  • Colours

    Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, Spellbound

  • Build Material

    vegan leather body finish Water and Dust Resistance: IP68 and IP69 certified

  • Ruggedness

    dust Proof

  • Water Resistance

    Yes

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Dimensions

    161.21 x 74.74 x 7.87 mm

  • Width

    61.21 mm

  • Height

    74.74 mm

  • Thickness

    8.65 mm

  • Display Type

    Super HD pOLED

  • Pixel Density

    446 ppi

  • Resolution

    1220x2712 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass 7i protection

  • Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Size

    6.67-inch

  • Custom UI

    Hello UI

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • Model

    G86 Power

  • Launch Date

    July 30, 2025

  • Brand

    Motorola

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    v5.4

  • Wi-Fi

    v6.0 (802.11ax)

  • Processor Fabrication

    4nm

  • RAM

    8GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core

  • Other Sensors

    accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass/magnetometer, ambient light sensor

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display fingerprint sensor

  • Expandable Memory

    up to 1TB

  • Internal Memory

    128GB

Last updated date: 13 August 2025
