The price for the Moto G86 Power in India is Rs. 17,999 . This is the Moto G86 Power base model with 128GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress and Spellbound. Market Status of Moto G86 Power is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Experience exceptional multitasking and gaming performance with optimized efficiency and thermal management.
Capture stunning photos with impressive detail and great low-light performance. Ideal for vivid social media sharing and versatile video recording.
Enjoy swift app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample storage for games and media, enhancing your overall smartphone experience.
Delight in vibrant colors, true clarity, and smooth scrolling, with excellent outdoor visibility enhanced by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i.
Boast long-lasting battery life and quick recharging, keeping you connected throughout your day.
Perfect for heavy users, gamers, and content creators seeking performance, durability, and vibrant display technology.
The Motorola G86 Power is built to turn heads and keep up with every part of your day. Its 6.67 inch Super HD pOLED display delivers rich colours, razor sharp detail, and an ultra smooth 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling, gaming, and streaming feel effortlessly fluid. With HDR10+ support and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness, it stays vivid and clear even under the harsh midday sun, making it perfect for outdoor adventures or binge-watching on the go.
Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 powers through apps, multitasking, and gaming without missing a beat, backed by 8GB of RAM for smooth and responsive performance. The huge 6,720mAh battery means less time worrying about your next charge, while 33W fast charging quickly gets you back in action.
The camera setup is equally impressive, with a 50MP Sony primary sensor featuring optical image stabilisation to keep photos sharp and steady, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens that opens up your shots for more detail. The 32MP selfie camera captures crisp selfies and supports video chats in stunning 4K clarity.
Wrapped in a sleek vegan leather finish and armed with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, the Motorola G86 Power combines style, durability, and future ready 5G connectivity, making it a reliable companion for work, play, and everything in between.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.