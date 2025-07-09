Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
MotoG965G_FrontCamera_32MP(f/2.4,wideangle,punch-hole)
MotoG965G_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/motorola-moto-g96-5g/heroimage/Moto-G96-5G-2.jpg_MotoG965G_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/motorola-moto-g96-5g/heroimage/Moto-G96-5G-2.jpg_MotoG965G_3
Release date : 09 July 2025

Moto G96 5G

Moto G96 5G is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 18,286 in India with 50MP main (Sony LYT-700C sensor, f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) 8MP ultra-wide (f/1.67) Rear Camera, Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G96 5G from HT Tech. Buy Moto G96 5G now with free delivery.
Cattleya Orchid Dresden Blue Greener Pastures And Ashleigh Blue

Moto G96 5G Price in India and other variants

Moto G96 5G price starts at ₹20,179 and goes upto ₹NA. Moto G96 5G is available in 1 options. Market Status of Moto G96 5G is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹20,179 12% OFF Ashleigh Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Moto G96 5G Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm)

Enjoy seamless multitasking, immersive gaming, and enhanced efficiency with advanced thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning photos in various lighting conditions, with a wide-angle and ultra-wide perspective. Perfect for social media content and high-definition video recording.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 12GB + UFS 256GB

Experience lightning-fast app launches, efficient multitasking, and ample space for your games and files, expandable up to 1TB.

display
Display
6.67 inches 3D Curved pOLED, 144Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and sharp visuals at 1600 nits brightness, delivering smooth scrolling and an engaging outdoor experience.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with 68W TurboPower

Stay powered throughout the day with fast charging capabilities, ensuring you spend less time plugged in.

summary
Ideal For

The Moto G96 5G is ideal for gamers, creators, and heavy users seeking high-performance features and outstanding battery life.

Moto G96 5g Summary

The Moto G96 5G is now available in India, offering a compelling package for those seeking advanced features in the mid-range segment. It sports a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and ultra-smooth scrolling. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and incorporates Water Touch 2.0, allowing seamless use even with wet hands.

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, delivering reliable 5G connectivity and efficient multitasking. It comes with 8GB RAM and offers storage options of 128GB or 256GB, expandable via microSD card. The Moto G96 5G runs on Android 15 with Hello UI, providing a clean user experience and three years of security updates.

For photography, the device features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, both supporting 4K video recording. The 32MP front camera ensures crisp selfies and high-quality video calls. A robust 5500mAh battery delivers up to 42 hours of usage and supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.

With a vegan leather finish, IP68 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Moto G96 5G is designed for Indian users who value style, robustness, and advanced technology.

 

Moto G96 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    68W TurboPower fast charging

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Rear Camera

    50MP main (Sony LYT-700C sensor, f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) 8MP ultra-wide (f/1.67)

  • Front Camera

    32MP (f/2.4, wide angle, punch-hole)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Video Recording

    1080p @ 30 fps FHD

  • Colours

    Cattleya Orchid, Dresden Blue, Greener Pastures, and Ashleigh Blue

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2400 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    393 PPI

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Brightness

    1600 nits

  • Display Type

    3D curved pOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass 5

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93%

  • Brand

    Motorola

  • Model

    Moto G96 5G

  • Launch Date

    July 9, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Custom UI

    My UX

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM Hybrid (SIM or microSD)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band (2.4GHz & 5GHz)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • GPS

    GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, Glonass, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS

  • SIM Size

    (Nano + Nano, hybrid slot)

  • Network Support

    2G,3G,4G

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • Processor

    Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Processor Fabrication

    4nm

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Storage Type

    UFS

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB/256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    1TB via hybrid microSD slot

Related Products

Redmi 15 5G
₹14,999
Check Details
Moto G96 5g VS Redmi 15 5g

Vivo T4R 5G
₹19,499
Check Details
Moto G96 5g VS Vivo T4r 5g

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G
₹14,999
Check Details
Moto G96 5g VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Se 5g
18% OFF

OPPO A5 Pro
  • New Year Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹17,998 Original price:₹21,999
Buy Now
Moto G96 5g VS Oppo A5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14
  • Titan Black
  • 6 GB / 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹18,999
Check Details
Moto G96 5g VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
₹17,499
Check Details
Moto G96 5g VS Samsung Galaxy F36 5g
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Mobile News

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launching in India on April 17 with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset - Details
15 Apr 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launch date, specs tipped: Here’s what we know
20 Mar 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design renders tipped: Here’s what the new design looks like
15 Mar 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Motorola Mobile   /   Moto G96 5G

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Moto G96 5g
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender