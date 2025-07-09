The Moto G96 5G is now available in India, offering a compelling package for those seeking advanced features in the mid-range segment. It sports a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and ultra-smooth scrolling. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and incorporates Water Touch 2.0, allowing seamless use even with wet hands.

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, delivering reliable 5G connectivity and efficient multitasking. It comes with 8GB RAM and offers storage options of 128GB or 256GB, expandable via microSD card. The Moto G96 5G runs on Android 15 with Hello UI, providing a clean user experience and three years of security updates.

For photography, the device features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, both supporting 4K video recording. The 32MP front camera ensures crisp selfies and high-quality video calls. A robust 5500mAh battery delivers up to 42 hours of usage and supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.

With a vegan leather finish, IP68 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Moto G96 5G is designed for Indian users who value style, robustness, and advanced technology.