Moto Tab G70 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। moto Tablet

Moto Tab G70

Moto Tab G70 is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 7700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
MotoTabG70_Capacity_7700mAh
MotoTabG70_RAM_4GB
MotoTabG70_ScreenSize_11.0inches(27.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36739/heroimage/148010-v4-moto-tab-g70-tablet-large-1.jpg_MotoTabG70_3
Key Specs
₹21,990
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
7700 mAh
4 GB
490 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Moto Tab G70 Price in India

The starting price for the Moto Tab G70 in India is Rs. 21,990.  This is the Moto Tab G70 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cyber Teal.

Moto Tab G70

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)-Cyber Teal
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7700 mAh

  • Display

    11.0" (27.94 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 20W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    7700 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Width

    163 mm

  • Colours

    Cyber Teal

  • Height

    258.4 mm

  • Weight

    490 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Pixel Density

    212 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.77 %

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    January 18, 2022 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G90T

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G76 MC4

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 54 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Moto Tab G70 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Latest Tablets

    Moto Tab G70