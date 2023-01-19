 Moto Z 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Moto Phones Moto Z 64GB

    Moto Z 64GB

    Moto Z 64GB is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.59 GHz, Dual core, Kryo) Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto Z 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Moto Z 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28475/heroimage/moto-z-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28475/images/Design/moto-z-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28475/images/Design/moto-z-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28475/images/Design/moto-z-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.59 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Moto Z 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 2600 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    • No
    • 2600 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual-LED CCT Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Laser autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 75.3 mm
    • 153.3 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Black, White
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 136 grams
    • 5.1 mm
    Display
    • 534 ppi
    • 72.07 %
    • AMOLED
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Z 64GB
    • October 17, 2016 (Official)
    • Moto
    • Yes
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • LPDDR4
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996
    • Adreno 530
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Quad core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.59 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR4
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Moto Z 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto Z 64Gb in India?

    Moto Z 64Gb price in India at 39,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto Z 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Moto Z 64Gb?

    What is the Moto Z 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto Z 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Moto Z 64gb