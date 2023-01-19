 Motorola Edge 30 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Motorola Edge 30

    Motorola Edge 30 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4020 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 30 from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 30 now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Motorola Edge 30 Price in India

    Motorola Edge 30 price in India starts at Rs.27,999. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 30 is Rs.22,990 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Edge 30 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 4020 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 4020 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 33W
    • 00h 53m 22s
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.4
    • F1.8
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 155 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 6.7 mm
    • 74.2 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • Aurora Green, Meteor Grey
    • 159.3 mm
    Display
    • P-OLED
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 86.3 %
    • 91.4 %
    • 405 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 500 nits
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 144 Hz
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 19, 2022 (Official)
    • Edge 30
    • Yes
    • Motorola
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.13 W/kg, Body: 1.08 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
    • 17.0 s
    • Adreno 642L
    • 6 GB
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 50MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Motorola Edge 30