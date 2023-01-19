Motorola Edge 30 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Motorola Edge 30 Motorola Edge 30 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4020 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 30 from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 30 now with free delivery.