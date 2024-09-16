Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 16 September 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 22,490 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 50 Neo from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 50 Neo now with free delivery.
Pantone Poinciana Pantone Latte Pantone Grisaille Pantone Nautical Blue

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Price in India and other variants

Motorola Edge 50 Neo price starts at ₹22,490 and goes upto ₹23,880. Motorola Edge 50 Neo is available in 3 options. Market Status of Motorola Edge 50 Neo is Released.

₹22,490 25% OFF Pantone Poinciana
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹23,490 22% OFF Nautical Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹23,880 20% OFF
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Motorola Edge 50 Neo Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, impressive gaming performance, and enhanced energy efficiency for all-day use and effective thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 13MP + 10MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning photos with advanced zoom capabilities and vibrant colors, even in low light. Front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB + UFS 2.2 256GB

Enjoy lightning-fast app loading and smooth multitasking without lag, accommodating large file storage and optimally enhancing gaming.

display
Display
6.4 inches P-OLED, 120 Hz

Delight in vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling, with impressive brightness for outdoor usability, complemented by Gorilla Glass protection.

battery
Battery
4310 mAh with Turbo Power 68W

Get reliable battery life with rapid charging for minimal downtime, allowing you to stay connected throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for creators, gamers, and everyday users seeking a premium smartphone experience with high performance, stylish design, and stunning photography.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Latest Update

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Capacity

    4310 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Turbo Power, 68W

  • Removable

    No

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 30 FPS Full HD @ 60 FPS

  • Weight

    171 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Vegan Leather

  • Colours

    Pantone Poinciana, Pantone Latte, Pantone Grisaille, Pantone Nautical Blue

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    71.2 mm

  • Height

    154.1 mm

  • Thickness

    8.1 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.2 %

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    1220x2712 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    P-OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    465 ppi

  • Custom UI

    Hello UI

  • Brand

    Motorola

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.17 W/kg, Body: 1.16 W/kg

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    September 16, 2024

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N75 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N75 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
