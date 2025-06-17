The Motorola Edge 60 is a new smartphone that launched in India on 17 June 2025. It combines stylish looks with strong features and is part of Motorola’s higher-end offerings in the mid-range segment.

It comes with a 6.67-inch quad-curved pOLED display that offers clear and vibrant visuals. With a resolution of 1220 × 2712 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits of brightness, the screen works well even in bright outdoor light. The display also supports HDR10+ and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Inside, the phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It has an octa-core setup with Cortex A78 and A55 cores, built on a 4nm process. The device includes 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card through the hybrid SIM slot. This combination ensures smooth performance for daily tasks, gaming, and more.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens that also supports macro shots, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. On the front, it features a 50MP camera that can record in 4K, useful for selfies and videos.

A 5500mAh battery powers the device, and it supports 68W fast charging for quick top-ups. It runs on Android 15, with guaranteed updates for three years and security patches for four years.

Other features include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, and military-grade durability. The phone is available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock colours and weighs 181g. It’s a good fit for users looking for dependable performance and good design in a balanced package.