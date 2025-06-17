Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Release date : 17 June 2025

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60 is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 24,722 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 60 from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 60 now with free delivery.

Motorola Edge 60 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Motorola Edge 60 in India is Rs. 24,722 . This is the Motorola Edge 60 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Motorola Edge 60 is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Likely Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, Obsidian Black
₹24,990
Check Details
Motorola Edge 60 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • First Purple, Knight White, Midnight Maverick
₹27,999
Check Details
Motorola Edge 60 VS Oppo K13 Turbo

Realme 15 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 VS Realme 15 5g

Vivo Y400 Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium, White
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹24,999 Original price:₹26,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 VS Vivo Y400 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM/16GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM/512GB ROM/1tb
  • Black, Silver, Blue, Green, White
₹23,990
Check Details
Motorola Edge 60 VS Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Black, Silver, Blue, Green, White
21% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,999 Original price:₹32,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 VS Oppo F29 Pro
Motorola Edge 60 Take Away

processor
Processor
Mediatek Dimensity 7400 (4 nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with efficient thermal management.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP + 10MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture stunning images with exceptional detail, great low-light performance, and 4K video recording for social media-ready content.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 12GB + UFS 4.0 256GB

Enjoy swift app launches and smooth multitasking, perfect for gamers and content creators managing large files.

display
Display
6.67 inches pOLED quad-curved, 120Hz

Experience vibrant colors and fluid motion with a bright display, ideal for outdoor viewing.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with 68W Fast Charging

Enjoy long-lasting use with quick charging, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, photographers, and heavy users seeking performance and versatility in a sleek design.

Motorola Edge 60 Summary

The Motorola Edge 60 is a new smartphone that launched in India on 17 June 2025. It combines stylish looks with strong features and is part of Motorola’s higher-end offerings in the mid-range segment.

It comes with a 6.67-inch quad-curved pOLED display that offers clear and vibrant visuals. With a resolution of 1220 × 2712 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits of brightness, the screen works well even in bright outdoor light. The display also supports HDR10+ and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Inside, the phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It has an octa-core setup with Cortex A78 and A55 cores, built on a 4nm process. The device includes 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card through the hybrid SIM slot. This combination ensures smooth performance for daily tasks, gaming, and more.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens that also supports macro shots, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. On the front, it features a 50MP camera that can record in 4K, useful for selfies and videos.

A 5500mAh battery powers the device, and it supports 68W fast charging for quick top-ups. It runs on Android 15, with guaranteed updates for three years and security patches for four years.

Other features include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, and military-grade durability. The phone is available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock colours and weighs 181g. It’s a good fit for users looking for dependable performance and good design in a balanced package.

 

Motorola Edge 60: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Dual Stereo

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 68W Fast Charging

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 10 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 30 fps UHD, 1080p @ 60 fps FHD

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Weight

    181 gram

  • Ruggedness

    IP68/69

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, 1.5 m upto 30 min

  • Width

    73.08 mm

  • Dimensions

    73.08 x 161.2 x 8.25 mm

  • Height

    161.2 mm

  • Thickness

    8.25 mm

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

  • Resolution

    1220 x 2712 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    446 PPI

  • Display Type

    pOLED quad-curved

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches

  • Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.1%

  • Custom UI

    Hello UI

  • Brand

    Motorola

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • SAR Value

    3 W/kg (Head) / 4 W/kg (Body)

  • Launch Date

    June 17, 2025

  • Model

    Edge 60

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: 5G: n1/n2/n3/n5/n8/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual Sim, GSM+GSM (Hybrid Slot)

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes, Dual Stand-By

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • GPS

    Yes, A-GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: 5G: n1/n2/n3/n5/n8/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, with wifi-hotspot

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • Network Support

    4G,5G

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    Mediatek Dimensity 7400

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, SAR Sensor, Sensor Hub, Mobile Hotspot, Magnetometer (E-Compass)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes, In Display

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

Other Motorola Edge 60 Models

18% OFF

Motorola Edge 60 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹30,199 Original price:₹36,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 VS Motorola Edge 60 Pro
7% OFF

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹25,999 Original price:₹27,999
Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 VS Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
