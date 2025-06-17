The price for the Motorola Edge 60 in India is Rs. 24,722 . This is the Motorola Edge 60 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. Market Status of Motorola Edge 60 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with efficient thermal management.
Capture stunning images with exceptional detail, great low-light performance, and 4K video recording for social media-ready content.
Enjoy swift app launches and smooth multitasking, perfect for gamers and content creators managing large files.
Experience vibrant colors and fluid motion with a bright display, ideal for outdoor viewing.
Enjoy long-lasting use with quick charging, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day.
Perfect for gamers, photographers, and heavy users seeking performance and versatility in a sleek design.
The Motorola Edge 60 is a new smartphone that launched in India on 17 June 2025. It combines stylish looks with strong features and is part of Motorola’s higher-end offerings in the mid-range segment.
It comes with a 6.67-inch quad-curved pOLED display that offers clear and vibrant visuals. With a resolution of 1220 × 2712 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits of brightness, the screen works well even in bright outdoor light. The display also supports HDR10+ and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
Inside, the phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It has an octa-core setup with Cortex A78 and A55 cores, built on a 4nm process. The device includes 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card through the hybrid SIM slot. This combination ensures smooth performance for daily tasks, gaming, and more.
The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens that also supports macro shots, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. On the front, it features a 50MP camera that can record in 4K, useful for selfies and videos.
A 5500mAh battery powers the device, and it supports 68W fast charging for quick top-ups. It runs on Android 15, with guaranteed updates for three years and security patches for four years.
Other features include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, and military-grade durability. The phone is available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock colours and weighs 181g. It’s a good fit for users looking for dependable performance and good design in a balanced package.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.