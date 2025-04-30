Motorola Edge 60 Pro price starts at ₹30,136 and goes upto ₹33,275. Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available in 5 options. Market Status of Motorola Edge 60 Pro is Released.
|₹30,136 19% OFF
|
Pantone Sparkling Grape
|Buy Now
|₹30,179 18% OFF
|
Pantone Dazzling Blue
|Buy Now
|₹30,499 18% OFF
|
Pantone Shadow
|Buy Now
|₹33,102 19% OFF
|
Pantone Dazzling Blue
|Buy Now
|₹33,275 19% OFF
|
Pantone Sparkling Grape
|Buy Now
Experience superior multitasking and gaming performance with enhanced efficiency and thermal control for a seamless experience.
Capture stunning images with high resolution and excellent low light performance. Enjoy smooth video recording up to 4K at 30 fps, perfect for social media.
Enhanced RAM ensures fast app loading and seamless multitasking, while ample UFS storage provides quick file access and efficient gaming.
Enjoy vibrant colors and smooth visuals with high brightness. The curved display enhances ease of use outdoors, offering a premium viewing experience.
Experience all-day battery life with rapid charging convenience, keeping your device powered for extended use without hassle.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users who demand high performance, exceptional photography, and vibrant displays.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.