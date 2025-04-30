Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
Release date : 30 April 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 30,136 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 10MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition Processor and 8 GB / 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 60 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 60 Pro now with free delivery.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India and other variants

Motorola Edge 60 Pro price starts at ₹30,136 and goes upto ₹33,275. Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available in 5 options. Market Status of Motorola Edge 60 Pro is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹30,136 19% OFF Pantone Sparkling Grape
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹30,179 18% OFF Pantone Dazzling Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹30,499 18% OFF Pantone Shadow
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹33,102 19% OFF Pantone Dazzling Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
₹33,275 19% OFF Pantone Sparkling Grape
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition (4 nm)

Experience superior multitasking and gaming performance with enhanced efficiency and thermal control for a seamless experience.

camera
Camera
50MP + 50MP + 10MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture stunning images with high resolution and excellent low light performance. Enjoy smooth video recording up to 4K at 30 fps, perfect for social media.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 8 GB / 12 GB + UFS 4.0 256 GB

Enhanced RAM ensures fast app loading and seamless multitasking, while ample UFS storage provides quick file access and efficient gaming.

display
Display
6.7 inches P-OLED, 120 Hz

Enjoy vibrant colors and smooth visuals with high brightness. The curved display enhances ease of use outdoors, offering a premium viewing experience.

battery
Battery
6000 mAh with 90W Turbo Power Charging

Experience all-day battery life with rapid charging convenience, keeping your device powered for extended use without hassle.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users who demand high performance, exceptional photography, and vibrant displays.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Latest Update

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Type

    Silicon Carbon

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 90W Turbo Power Charging

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes, 15W Wireless Charging

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 240 fps

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 10MP

  • Water Resistance

    Yes, Water resistant, IP68, IP69, (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter)

  • Weight

    186 g

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Dimensions

    160.69 mm x 73.06 mm x 8.24 mm

  • Height

    160.69 mm

  • Width

    73.06 mm

  • Thickness

    8.24 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Display Type

    P-OLED (Curved Display)

  • Resolution

    1220x2712 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    444 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    96.47 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass 7i

  • Operating System

    Android v15

  • Model

    Edge 60 Pro

  • Launch Date

    April 30, 2025

  • Brand

    motorola

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM 1

    "5G bands FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G bands TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 12)"

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    "5G bands FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G bands TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 12)"

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC6

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition

  • RAM

    8 GB / 12 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Check Details
Check Details
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Check Details
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now

Buy Now

Buy Now

Check Details

Buy Now

Check Details

Check Details

Check Details

Check Details

Last updated date: 19 August 2025
