Motorola Edge 60 Pro Motorola Edge 60 Pro is a Android v15 phone, available price is Rs 30,136 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 10MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Edition Processor and 8 GB / 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 60 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 60 Pro now with free delivery.