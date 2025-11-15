The price for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro in India is expected to be Rs. 31,999 . This is the Motorola Edge 70 Pro base model with 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty and Moonlight Pearl. Market Status of Motorola Edge 70 Pro is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More Read Less
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will establish itself as a versatile and powerful smartphone tailored for users demanding flagship grade features at a competitive price. It will sport a vibrant 6.7 inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, delivering excellent colour accuracy and smooth scrolling, ideal for both gaming and multimedia consumption.
The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, built on an efficient 4nm process, paired with up to 12GB RAM to ensure smooth multitasking and robust performance. Its triple rear camera system will impress with a 50MP wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, enabling versatile photography options with optical image stabilisation and advanced HDR capabilities. The front-facing 50MP camera will support sharp selfies and high quality 4K video calls.
The Edge 70 Pro will house a 4500mAh battery backed by fast 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, enabling rapid power replenishment and extended usage. Durable yet elegant, the phone will feature Gorilla Glass on the front, IP53 splash resistance, and an aluminum frame. Connectivity will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. This combination of premium hardware and software will make the Motorola Edge 70 Pro a compelling choice for tech savvy users looking for balance between performance and value in late 2025.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.