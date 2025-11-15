Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Expected Release Date: 15 November 2025

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro is a Android 15 phone, speculated price is Rs 31,999 in India with 50MP + 50MP + 10MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor and 8GB / 12GB RAM.
Luxe Lavender Black Beauty Moonlight Pearl
Expected price : ₹31,999 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro in India is expected to be Rs. 31,999 . This is the Motorola Edge 70 Pro base model with 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty and Moonlight Pearl. Market Status of Motorola Edge 70 Pro is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Expected Key Specs

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM

8GB / 12GB

Rear Camera

50MP + 50MP + 10MP

Internal Memory

256GB

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Summary

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will establish itself as a versatile and powerful smartphone tailored for users demanding flagship grade features at a competitive price. It will sport a vibrant 6.7 inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, delivering excellent colour accuracy and smooth scrolling, ideal for both gaming and multimedia consumption.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, built on an efficient 4nm process, paired with up to 12GB RAM to ensure smooth multitasking and robust performance. Its triple rear camera system will impress with a 50MP wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, enabling versatile photography options with optical image stabilisation and advanced HDR capabilities. The front-facing 50MP camera will support sharp selfies and high quality 4K video calls.

The Edge 70 Pro will house a 4500mAh battery backed by fast 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, enabling rapid power replenishment and extended usage. Durable yet elegant, the phone will feature Gorilla Glass on the front, IP53 splash resistance, and an aluminum frame. Connectivity will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. This combination of premium hardware and software will make the Motorola Edge 70 Pro a compelling choice for tech savvy users looking for balance between performance and value in late 2025.

 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    125W wired fast charging

  • Wireless Charging

    50W wireless charging

  • Capacity

    4500mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 50MP + 10MP

  • Front Camera

    50MP

  • Flash

    LED flash

  • Video Recording

    4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps video recording

  • Colours

    Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty, Moonlight Pearl

  • Build Material

    Glass front, acetate or silicone back, aluminum frame

  • Weight

    Approx. 186 gram

  • Screen Size

    6.7-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Gorilla Glass protection

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Resolution

    1220 x 2712 pixels

  • Brand

    Motorola

  • Model

    Edge 70 Pro

  • Launch Date

    November 15, 2025

  • Operating System

    Android 15

  • SIM Size

    6.7-inch

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Network Support

    5G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Processor Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

  • RAM

    8GB / 12GB

  • Other Sensors

    accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Under-display

  • Expandable Memory

    no expandable slot

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    256GB

