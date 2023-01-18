Motorola Moto Turbo Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Motorola Moto Turbo in India?
Motorola Moto Turbo price in India at 31,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (21 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 APQ8084; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3900 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.