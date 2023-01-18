 Motorola Moto Turbo Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Motorola Moto Turbo

    Motorola Moto Turbo

    Motorola Moto Turbo is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 41,999 in India with 21 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.7 GHz, Krait 450 Processor, 3900 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Moto Turbo from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Moto Turbo now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Motorola Moto Turbo Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3900 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • 5288 x 3968 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • ISO control
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 11.2 mm
    • Black
    • 73.3 mm
    • 176 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 143.5 mm
    Display
    • 565 ppi
    • 70.7 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    General
    • Motorola
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • Moto Maxx
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 9, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 2.7 GHz, Krait 450
    • 3 GB
    • Adreno 420
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 APQ8084
    • 21 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Motorola Moto Turbo FAQs

    What is the price of the Motorola Moto Turbo in India?

    Motorola Moto Turbo price in India at 31,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (21 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 APQ8084; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola Moto Turbo?

    How many colors are available in Motorola Moto Turbo?

    What is the Motorola Moto Turbo Battery Capacity?

    Is Motorola Moto Turbo Waterproof?

    Motorola Moto Turbo